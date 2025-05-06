A Nigerian lady who ran into her former Students' Union Government (SUG) president in the United Kingdom has narrated her encounter with him

Back then, the lady said he carried himself in school with so much pride, and as such, she did not expect him to be doing the kind of work she saw him engaged in abroad

Her story elicited mixed reactions, with many people coming to the defence of the former student leader

A Nigerian lady living in the UK, @rca228, has marvelled at how the foreign land humbles people.

She said she recently ran into her former SUG president and was amused by the kind of work he was doing.

Job lady found her ex-SUG president doing

The awed lady said, in a TikTok video, that there was a widespread belief that people who were SUG presidents usually end up as state governors.

When she saw the former student leader, a Benue guy, the lady said she proceeded to hail him in the popular way comrades greet, and he was unexpectedly calm.

According to her, he carried himself with great pride back in school, and this was why his contrasting calmness amazed her. The lady, who spoke in Pidgin, said she found out he works as a care worker. Her statement in part read:

"Omo, UK dey humble people. Like, I no fit believe who I see today and with the kind of job wey the person dey do. You know say we get this mindset say people wey dey do SUG president, all those things, na them go become the next governor of that state. You understand?

"Because of the way them dey take po...So, I see this guy today and I was like, "No be my former SUG president be this?"

"The guy just dey cool, because then, him no been dey cool. Him been get pride..."

Her encounter with the ex-student leader generated mixed reactions on social media.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail lady's encounter with ex-SUG president

elijah akoji said:

"I think you are beginning to over talk and also attempting to address inconsequential topics, don’t ever talk down on people’s efforts to make a living. I think we in UK talk too much honestly."

user9786959960156 said:

"Upon the million that in parents spend in the university that's why I tell my daughter go to school and learn handwork."

engr_pc said:

"Earning an honest living requires patient and consistency. Life will twist you here and there, buh on the long run, u go make am."

Lumis said:

"That's what he chose to do it doesn't mean there isn't anything else he can do. And why are we so fond of talking about other people's jobs?"

EjayB said:

"UK teaches people humility seamlessly 🤣🤣 on the other hand you did not have to reveal his identity publicly."

@Sunny Ochendo said:

"That's the mentality we have in Africa, that some people are bigger than others. But in uk and Europe, everyone is equal, and that's how God made it to be. Is only in Africa we worship human as God."

Your Guy said:

"UK didn't humble him, Nigeria failed him."

Senior lawyer turns cleaner in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a senior lawyer in Nigeria had reportedly become a cleaner in the UK after relocating.

A netizen, who shared the story on X, said the lawyer shut down his chambers in the country before his relocation and blamed it on the bad state of things in Nigeria.

"A very senior lawyer closed down his chamber here in Akure and relocated to UK through the influenced of his wife. He got to UK through study route and he is currently working with Primark as a cleaner," the netizen wrote.

