A video showing the unique wedding ceremony of a Nigerian couple who tied the knot remotely has gone viral.

The groom, residing abroad, joined the celebration via projector, while family and friends gathered at the wedding venue in Nigeria.

Virtual wedding of couple trends online

Shared by @tallestalaga on TikTok, the clip showed the groom participating in the ceremony from afar, with loved ones dressed in traditional attire cheering him on.

The video's caption emphasised the possibility of overcoming geographical barriers, stating that the couple's presence in Nigeria was unnecessary if all arrangements were in place.

"Family begging from Nigeria. Groom begging from abroad. When I tell you distance is never a barrier. Both husband and wife are not in Nigeria, there’s no need of coming down to Naija if all things are in place," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of couple's virtual wedding

The TikTok video sparked mixed reactions, with some users praising the couple's decision and others expressing scepticism.

Many commended the innovative approach, citing the challenges of international travel and the importance of family unity. Others questioned the legitimacy and intimacy of a virtual wedding.

@oluwaseun said:

"I'm not condemning this but am I the only one who can't do this smh."

@onlybabygirl1 said:

"Omo my friend na so them do this one for her it's been 8 years now husband we never see wife still dey Nigeria dey hope to go Germany wife is around 37 years old now. It is well."

@OLAYINKA said:

"Na through video call I go do introduction with my fiancé family. Ibadan is far to Abeokuta."

@ZAINAB said:

"Abi I should tag my fiancé ni that guy said Ibadan is far from Abeokuta that’s what is delaying our introduction."

@Lekan Lion said:

"Sure me say the person wey dey back the wife back to back go dey that wedding."

@Teebliss001 added:

"They can do introduction on my behalf but not wedding. I need to dance along my wife mehn. I will wait till the time I will be free to come home."

Couple performs wedding intro online

