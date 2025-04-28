A Nigerian woman has come under fire after calling out a widow for using her late husband’s WhatsApp account

The woman had called out the unnamed widow and warned her against using her late husband’s WhatsApp

Many reacted as the woman also shared the possible outcome of the widow’s activities on her late husband’s phone

A Nigerian woman, Helen Nneka Eke-Okpala, came under fire after her post about a widow went viral.

The woman shared a post where she called out the unnamed widow for using her late husband’s WhatsApp.

On her Facebook page, the woman warned the widow who viewed her status with her late husband’s number.

She stated the man was still in the mortuary, and the widow did not allow his phone to rest.

Her Facebook post read:

“You lost your hubby. He's still in the mortuary, but you won't let his phone rest. Stop viewing my status with his line.”

In another post, she shared the possible outcome of the widow’s activities on late husband’s phone.

Her words:

“I'm imagining how a woman who lost her hubby would be reading all his chats. Omor, she'll start keeping malice with some people o.”

Reactions trail woman’s post

As the woman’s post went viral, many people dragged her for calling out the widow.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Mercedes Ezioma Onyenechere said:

"It's your problem not hers. She has rights to the phone, phone's her hubby's not yours! You know personal details,even the fact that he is still in the morgue.

Emmanuel Edozie James said:

"Is there anything you're scared of????"

Amaka Okoye Obidike said:

"You can as well delete his number to avoid Ur status being viewed."

Chisom Umeghalu said:

"Delete his number so she will stop viewing the status!! Such a senseless post to make.. or maybe there’s more to it, why are you concerned that she’s with his phone?? You’d rather she sends the phone to you?"

Beaut Blessing AbuGanfa said:

"How do you know she is the one reading and viewing the status not his kids or relatives? Nawa ooh allow the poor woman breath abeg. Abi is there a chat you don't want her to see? Babe this post is all shade os low."

Dez Ezekwesili-Okoye said:

"Same way my late colleagues husband was viewing mine with her phone… Very creepy."

Idoko Tony said:

"Signs of no love."

Widow shares husband’s last words

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady shared her husband’s last words on the hospital bed before he died, sparking sympathy from netizens.

She shared how she had visited the hospital and was still reassuring him that he was going to be fine.

Many who came across the post sympathised with the lady and encouraged her, following her loss.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng