The author who wrote The Lekki Headmaster novel has reacted after his book was selected for the 2025 JAMB UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) had announced that candidates should read The Lekki Headmaster by Kabir Alabi Garba

Kabir made a post to celebrate the achievement, expressing happiness that JAMB endorsed his book

The Lekki Headmaster JAMB novel, a literature text by Kabir Alabi Garba is the novel for the 2024 JAMB Use of English.

The author of The Lekki Headmaster JAMB novel, Kabir Alabi Garba, made a post to celebrate the endorsement.

Kabir Alabi Garba is happy that his book was selected easily. Photo credit: X/Kabir Alabi Garba and Tech Cabal.

Source: UGC

Kabir said he was happy to receive the endorsement of the Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB).

The Lekki Headmaster JAMB novel

JAMB announced that The Lekki Headmaster is the novel for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) Use of English.

JAMB said:

"Attention prospective 2025 UTME candidates! This is to inform you that The Lekki Headmaster by Kabir Alabi Garba has been approved as the reading text for the Use of English."

Kabir reacted to the announcement with a post, noting how happy he was for his work to be used by hundreds of thousands of JAMB candidates in 2025.

He said:

"This is to announce that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has endorsed The Lekki Headmaster, a novel by me, Kabir Alabi Garba, as the reading text for the Use of English paper in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). This feat is a reflection of Allah’s (SWT) and huge investment by all my mentors, especially Mr. Jahman Anikulapo."

See his post below:

Reactions to The Lekki Headmaster JAMB novel

@ijoma_lizijoma said:

"Please, how can I get this book for my daughter, that will be re-sitting Jamb? Is there a link to download it or something?"

@DvFavsylv said:

"Where can I get the novel."

@euga0524 said:

"Please where can I get the book Lekki Headmaster for my son to study for the upcoming JAMB."

@DanielOcha94672 said:

"The Lekki headmaster, is it available at the book shops?"

@SolomonAbr91964 asked:

"Where can I get the soft copy of the Lekki Headmaster?"

@_AyubaQuadri said:

"Congratulations Sir. Best wishes. A great read it would be for the host of students."

@KufreKing said:

"Huge feat man - congratulations!!!"

@jettymoore asked:

"Where, can one get it?"

@ofajoseph said:

"Please share PDF with me."

Student shares JAMB result

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a student said she sat for UTME in 2023 and was able to score 290, but she did not gain admission into the university.

She wrote the examination again in 2024, but her result was withheld by JAMB, and she sat for the supplementary UTME.

The result of the supplementary JAMB has been released, and the lady saw that she scored 311.

She said:

"2023: I had 290/400 in JAMB UTME. But I didn't get my desired course, medicine and surgery. 2024: Took JAMB UTME in April. JAMB seized my result. I was rescheduled for another exam. I sat for it. I got 311/400."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng