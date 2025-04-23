Social media giant, Meta, has made its official entry into the content creation with the launch of its latest app

The Edits app comes with many features that content creators are expected to find interesting and helpful in their family

There are several things users must know before proceeding to download and use the Edits app

Global social media giant Meta has finally launched its video creation app, Edits.

Edits was launched globally on Tuesday and is available on the iOS and Android app stores. It is expected to compete with CapCut, but will also help content creators do a lot more than just create videos with effects.

Meta first shared the announcement on the Edits app in January, at the time TikTok was temporarily banned and CapCut was removed from US app stores.

Edits is, therefore, projected to become the next darling of content creators trying to make short-form video content for platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Recall that Meta already launched a programme to allow content creators on Facebook to monetize their content.

Here is all you should know about the Edits app and what it can do for you.

All of the app’s features will be accessible for free at launch, but later versions may include paid features when Meta releases more fonts, transitions, filters, voice effects, text animations, sound effects, and music. This means that at the moment, videos can be exported free of watermark, unlike others, where only paid users can export videos without a watermark. The app can be used to create videos with effects and AI tools, and targets social media content creators. Edits can also be used to inspire new content and keep track of video ideas. The app provides a space for content creators to jot and save ideas for new videos and a “projects” feature to organize different videos. These features can be used to learn and modify content strategy for a wider reach. There is an “inspirations” tool to help users browse and discover trending audio to use later. The Edits app has a “Green screen” feature to change the video background. The app is available for both Android and iOS users. Like a regular video editing app, there is a feature to rearrange and adjust clips – the Timeline feature. Video editors can add automatic captions to the video, and music saved in their Instagram library. The AI Animate feature on the app allows content creators to turn images into videos, while the Cutouts feature allows a user to isolate specific objects. In addition to being able to export the video without watermarks, users can also share directly from the app to other Meta platforms like Instagram or Facebook. Users can collaborate with other content creators straight from the app to get their feedback on content before exporting. There are additional features like Modify and Keyframes that would allow creators to use AI to enhance the look and feel, and pick specific moments to change position, rotation, and more.

