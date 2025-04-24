A Nigerian lady has shared the hilarious voice note she received from a 'masquerade' whom she gave her number to

According to the lady, she had given out her number to the young man to prevent him from flogging her after he stopped her on bike

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady left netizens rolling on the floor with laughter after sharing her encounter with a masquerade.

In her desperate attempt to avoid a confrontation with the young man masquerading as a traditional masquerade, she released her phone number to him.

Lady shares her conversation with Nigerian masquerade Photo credit: @morgantrillions/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts chat with masquerade

According to the lady identified as @morgantrillions on TikTok, she had given her phone number to the masquerade after he stopped her while she was riding a bike.

She went ahead to post a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation between her and the masquerade.

The post garnered massive attention, with many users sharing their thoughts on the unusual encounter.

In the voice note, the 'masquerade' reminded her of their encounter and asked if she remembered him.

"The masquerade that stopped you yesterday when you were on bike that you gave your number. Do you remember?" he said.

'Masquerade' chats up lady on WhatsApp Photo credit: @morgantrillions/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

While sharing the chat, the lady gave a brief summary of what happened that day and expressed her frustration.

In her words:

"POV: I gave masquerade my number so it won't flog me. God abeg."

Source: Legit.ng