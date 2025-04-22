A Nigerian man celebrated after the United Kingdom granted him a Global Talent visa to stay in the country

The man, who makes shoes, shared the good news on his TikTok page, as many congratulated him

A Nigerian man, Emmanuel Ashaolu, celebrated as his application for the United Kingdom Global Talent visa was approved.

The shoemaker also shared the mail he received from the UK government, telling him about his successful application.

In a video by @aphia44 on TikTok, Emmanuel highlighted how he started as a shoemaker till he became a UK Global Talent.

He captioned the video:

“See who just got endorsed under the UK global talent. Ise Oluwa.”

The mail he got from the UK government read:

“Your application under the Global Talent route of the Immigration Rules has been successful.”

Watch the video below:

How to apply for UK Global Talent visa

The UK Global Talent visa is a work visa for people aged 18 and above, who are leaders or potential leaders in academia or research, arts and culture, and digital technology

According to the UK government, applying for Global Talent visa is through two means: by awards or by endorsement.

The UK goverment said:

“The way you apply for a Global Talent visa depends on your circumstances. If you’ve won an eligible prestigious prize, you can apply for the visa directly. If you’ve not won an eligible prestigious prize, you’ll need to get an endorsement first to prove that you’re a leader or potential leader in your field.”

The visa route is also open for people outside the country and those who are in the country and may want to extend their visas or switch to another route.

Emmanuel, who already stays in the UK, got his Global Talent visa through endorsement.

Reactions trails shoemaker’s Global Talent visa approval

@LONDON TURKEY WEAR VENDOR said:

"Congratulations that’s is a very good route."

@olusola said:

"Your crafts are beautiful. More grace In Jesus name."

@Aisha said:

"A win I love to see…. Congratulations stranger!"

@B O L O said:

"Congratulations… Now this are the positives we need injected into the system. Please share your story… the details would help a lot of people."

Made by Ella said:

"Congrats to you …. Things I love to see. Motivated."

