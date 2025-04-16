A Nigerian man promised to refund a lady whom he led to invest in the digital assets trading company, Cbex

Many people on social media alleged that the Cbex trading platform had crashed and that traders' funds were trapped

He shared the reason for refunding the money to her, while claiming that he didn’t get any bonus for introducing her to the platform

A Nigerian man promised to refund a lady whom he led to invest in the digital assets trading company, Cbex.

The man, who claimed he lost N9m to the platform, explained why he had to refund the lady named Gertrude.

Man vows to refund lady he invited to platform despite losing N9m. Photo: Ivan Eagle

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post by Ivan Eagle, the man said that of all the people he introduced to the app, only Gertrude was unable to retrieve her capital and profits.

He said:

“The people I recruited gained massively from CBEX. All but Gertrude. This is why Gertrude will be refunded by me.”

He also shared how he led her to the platform and why he decided to refund, even though she told him not to.

The man added:

“Gertrude was the last person I had guided to join CBEX (2 months ago) who was still on the platform. I felt so bad that she had trusted my recommendation so much and joined CBEX, but hadn't withdrawn a dime.

“Even though she initially joined with less than $300 and I didn't earn a nickel from her deposit by way of bonuses, I promised to refund her what she had invested— despite her not asking me to. Gertrude is a good and rare soul and I MUST take accountability for her trusting me because trust is rare in these evil times.”

See the full Facebook post here.

Cbex: A ponzi scheme or trading platform?

A man on Facebook who predicted the crash of the app claimed that Cbex, which posed as a digital assets platform, was a ponzi scheme.

Looking through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there is a list of digital assets trading companies, but Cbex was not seen there.

Also, a search of the name 'Cbex' on the SEC dedicated portal for investment operators did not yield any results. It is not clear if Cbex is a registered investment platform.

Reactions as man vows to refund investment fund

Rachael Lawal said:

"Na God catch you ntoor!!!! Greed made you leave that money now your eye don clear."

Chinedu Godwin Ogbogu said:

"Indeed, you are a great breed and I'm beginning to see why a lot of people follow you... May the Lord grant you the courage to soldier on."

Nkiruka Joy Ikechuwu-Nwandu said:

"Thank God say na you loss and not those you recruited . I have no sympathy for anyone investing in get rich trading/ ponzi scheme."

Lady uses school fees for Cbex trading

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who used her school fees to trade in a digital assets trading company, Cbex, has cried out over her loss.

The lady shared how much she put into the app and was surprised to see that her money was gone.

Many who came across her viral video sympathised with her and shared similar experiences.

Source: Legit.ng