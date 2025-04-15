An observant man has pointed out how the management of the CBEX platform shot themselves in the foot while trying to do damage control

According to him, CBEX mistakenly exposed itself and showed netizens a shred of evidence to back up his claim

His observation has sent social media users into a frenzy as investors of CBEX panic over their inability to access their funds

Following rife reports of the CBEX platform crash, investors of the alleged ponzi scheme have been in panic mode after being unable to pull out their funds.

Days before the alleged crash of CBEX, a TikTok user, @nnamdisplaybook, had raised an alarm about the platform.

A man says CBEX had been illegally operating and carrying out transactions.

Man says CBEX mistakenly exposed itself

@nnamdisplaybook recounted how a certain creator had made a video sharing his fears about CBEX, and the management of the investment platform had taken the clip to their community, threatening to take legal action against the fellow.

However, @nnamdisplaybook picked holes in CBEX's reaction to the creator's video, pointing out how they admitted to not having the needed certifications to operate, suggesting that they had been operating illegally.

A man claims CBEX exposed itself by mistake.

"...It means that ST (CBEX's parent company) doesn't even have the certifications right now to operate, right. That is what it actually means right now...

"This simply means that this platform all these while have been operating illegally. They just exposed themselves right now. They have been operating illegally because they don't have the certifications to basically operate right now.

"So, all of the transactions people have been depositing right now, people have been doing a whole lot of transactions on this exchange," an observant @nnamdisplaybook stated.

He shared a screenshot of CBEX's reaction to the creator's video.

Watch his video below:

Man's comment on CBEX generates reactions

Soft said:

"Cbex has eat people's money today everyone In Cbex lost."

DrreamChaser said:

"A lot of red flags 🚩 but people ignore ,,,,greediness of the highest order."

DR. O. ABIBAT 🇨🇳中名字：李丽 said:

"I have seen this form of scam since I be 10yrs old and every years similar scam pops up and people fall for it. I am 20+ and it still ongoing lol… I won’t blame anyone SHA. I hope people behind cbex, if Known are held accountable…. But just so you know, your money is Gone."

user2833890503105 said:

"There's is panic everywhere i don't know what will happen on Tuesday."

jay2coded said:

"I am not worried and i am not concerned😂 cos my village people could not win in convincing me to invest my life savings of #250,000."

Potoki Paul said:

"I get their time, they even posted me on their telegram channel as a blogger."

SoundBrains said:

"Oga why are you taking Panadol for other people's headaches."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that some investors had rushed to deposit another money as CBEX sets verification deadline.

Man tells CBEX investors what to do

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a concerned man had issued a warning to CBEX investors regarding their trapped funds in the investment platform, which is rumored to have crashed.

Commenting on CBEX's new update to investors to make fresh deposits, the man advised people not to fall for it, describing it as a strategy to take their funds a second time.

He said people should accept their losses and move on, noting that nothing could be done to retrieve their hanging funds. The man maintained that it is not possible to get back the trapped funds.

