A Nigerian woman who went to her child's school to attend interhouse sports decided to participate in one of the activities.

The woman said she took part in a race put together for parents who were in attendance at the sporting event.

The young mother represented the red house in the 100-meter race.



According to @ellecloset80, she represented the red house in the race, expecting to make the house proud.

However, the race did not go as expected, as the woman fell terribly while running.

Her competitors overtook her and ran to the finishing line when she was still trying to stand up.

She said she had gone home in shame after she managed to stand up from the ground.

The mother said she fell during the 100-meter race at her child's school.



Her words:

"You represented red house parents in 100m race and disgraced your child. I can explain. Omo! I ran home in shame."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman falls during race

@MonaP said:

"You were already carrying last and still have the guts to fall."

@CartelTrader said:

"You worked so hard for this last position. Bravo."

@Crystal Faith said:

"E no too pain say she Dey carry last oo she come still all untop."

@Tappy said:

"Even after falling all you cared about was to secure that last position."

@Ranney said:

"But wait ooo, she was running fast oo how is she not moving?"

@Stevieeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee said:

"You stood up and still finished. You did not disgrace ur child, rather you came last. I’m not here to motivate anybody. You no try."

@Joan Joseph said:

"Wait you thought someone was still behind you after you fell?"

@Jojo Gilbert said:

"You didn’t disgrace him. Rather, you taught him that when you fall, what matters most is how you stand up, dust yourself off, and keep going. And most importantly, make sure to finish what you start."

@PERFECT’S SIGNATURE said:

"Na my husband go later go pick the pikin cos I go leave the pikin there run back home. And the next day, we go change to another school."

@Frederick Golden said:

"But you looked like the fastest among them… abi na the more you look? The less you see?"

@luxeridays.style said:

"Thanks for making me have a good laugh. Was actually moody before I came across your video."

