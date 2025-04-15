A Nigerian man showed screenshots from a group chat of users of the digital assets trading company, Cbex

Many people on social media alleged that the Cbex trading platform had crashed and that traders' funds were trapped

The screenshots revealed that people were still investing despite the alleged crashing of the app

A Nigerian man shares how Nigerians kept falling for Ponzi schemes despite past experiences.

He shared screenshots from a group chat of users of the digital assets trading company, Cbex, which allegedly crashed.

A man shared screenshots from a group chat of Cbex traders.

In a post by @rukky_nate on X, the man listed other Ponzi schemes that have crashed in the past.

He said:

“MMM was a Ponzi that crashed. Rackstelli was a Ponzi that crashed. MBA Forex was also a Ponzi that crashed. CBEX is a certified Ponzi that just crashed.

“But guess what? Nigerians will still invest in the next Ponzi that pops up. A fool and his money will always part ways.”

The screenshots the man shared revealed that people were still investing despite the alleged crashing of the app.

The screenshots the man shared revealed that people were still investing despite the alleged crashing of the app.

Cbex: APonzii scheme or trading platform?

A man on Facebook who predicted the crash of the app claimed that Cbex, which posed as a digital assets platform, was a ponzi scheme.

Looking through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there is a list of digital assets trading companies, but Cbex was not seen there.

Also, a search of the name 'Cbex' on the SEC dedicated portal for investment operators did not yield any results. It is not clear if Cbex is a registered investment platform.

Reactions trail screenshots of Cbex traders

@Ekene094 said:

"Gullible people are usually stubborn, they will do it again and again until they’re totally wrecked."

@_Ikegold said:

"After MMM and Twinkas dealt with peeps (I escaped both though),I don't heed to anything that doubles money anymore. This is a lesson to this generation,Ponzi only favours the pioneers and early adopters who are wise enough to pull out on time."

@Princeaktoy said:

"Next Ponzi Scheme? Nigerians still hold funds in PCex."

@Mohd_Aliiiy said:

"You even went far. Some of the Cbex investors that just lost their money will still fall for this $100 and $200 deposit required. Wait and see."

@FCrypto38168 said:

"I learnt my lesson from CATLY I lost some few thousand dollars, since then anything online investment am not interested again!."

@Prof_of_nothing said:

"They invested in BOK last year e crash. Same people that did BOK repackaged FF and now people don pour money. Less I forget, the upper gear MTFE chop people, Amita chop, KALA chop. Omo I don't even entartain the thought of a ponzi."

Lady loses school fees to Cbex

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who used her school fees to trade in a digital assets trading company, Cbex, has cried out over her loss.

The lady shared how much she put into the app and was surprised to see that her money was gone.

Many who came across her viral video sympathised with her and shared similar experiences.

