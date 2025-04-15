A group of angry investors have reportedly stormed an office said to belong to Cbex in Ibadan to express their grievances

A video circulating online has it that the investors lost their money in the alleged Ponzi scheme and they wanted to recover their funds

The video showed some people carrying furniture said to have been taken from the Cbex office in revenge for the crash of the platform

Cbex's alleged crash has continued to generate furor on social media as a new video has emerged.

The video shows a group of people said to be Cbex investors who had lost money in the alleged Ponzi scheme.

The Cbex investors were said to have stormed the organisation's office in anger. Photo credit: Getty Images/ ArtMarie, and X/Punch Newspaper.

In the video posted on X by Punch Newspapers, the Cbex investors were said to have stormed the organisation's office in anger.

Some of the people seen in the video were holding furniture which they reportedly picked from the Cbex office.

According to a voice heard in the video, the Cbex office is located in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The alleged investors were seen holding things like table. Photo credit: X/Punch Newspaper.

Is Cbex a Ponzi scheme?

Recall that a Facebook user, Ub Edem Uman, who predicted the crash of Cbex was ignored by some people.

He had said:

"Please if you are on CBEX, the end is very close. I just heard they introduced a 6 months plan, that is a huge red flag. It means the system is under stress and they are trying to discourage as many people as possible from withdrawing. With the Ramadan and Easter celebrations at the corner, they MAY not last beyond Easter; they may last a little longer. Whatever you do, DON'T JOIN THAT 6 MONTHS PLAN, YOU WON'T SEE THAT MONEY AGAIN."

Watch the video:

Reactions as investors storm Cbex office

@uchebakaadi said:

"Most of the looters were not even investors. But as 9Ja most of the stolen items have crossed border never to b found. Nobody knows as none asking for any good. As for the original investors, they should be calming down as they realise deep down OTI LO. Choice of hope/rope moving forward."

@Ashandadidiplc said:

"Buy why can't the FGN protect citizens from this SCAM. Is this not part of the work of the government? Nigeria is indeed a zoological Republic."

@FitJoe44 said:

Nigeria is a poor country and any scammer will easily exploit them because of get rich quick syndrome, people haven’t learnt from MMM and they’re still falling for packaged scammers, any company that’s not giving you money to start a business it’s 99.9% going to scam you."

Catholic priest reacts to crash of Cbex

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian Catholic priest has shared his observation about the alleged crash of Cbex, a digital assets trending platform.

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian priest who is on a mission to the Gambia, said people do not want to be told the truth.

His comments come as people are alleging on social media that Cbex had crashed and that investors' funds are trapped.

