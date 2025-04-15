A Nigerian man has sent a condolance message to encourage people who may have lost money in Cbex, which allegedly crashed

The man advised those who lost money in the alleged Ponzi scheme to take heart and be strong as the temporary storm would pass

According to him, the investors may have made mistakes in investing in a Ponzi scheme, but that was not the end of life

A Nigerian man has sent an important message to people who invested their money in Cbex, an alleged Ponzi scheme.

In a post he made on X, the man said losing money in a ponzi scheme could be hard to deal with as the victims might be depressed.

Source: Getty Images

According to Mr Bankstips, those who lost money in Cbex should not see it as the end of life.

He said:

"This is for those who lost their money to the obvious CBEX ponzi, I know things feel overwhelming right now and maybe it feels like there’s no way out, you should hear this. Your life has meaning, even if you can’t see it at this moment. Pain can cloud everything, but it doesn’t mean it will stay this way. Feelings change. Situations change and healing/recovery is possible."

He said those who lost money in the alleged Ponzi scheme might need time to process what happened before deciding what next step to take.

"Don’t make a permanent decision based on a temporary storm. Talk to someone. Call a friend, a therapist, rant about it on your social, do anything to feel better. You are not weak for needing help, you are human and you are worthy of love, peace, and joy. Even if it doesn’t feel like it today, better days can and will come. Do not entertain the thought of suic!de; take this as an important life lesson and learn from it, if it’s too good to be true, it probably is."

See the post below:

Reactions as man condoles with those who lost money in Cbex

@GabrielOnifade3 said:

"I'm not even surprised that a lot of people are crying now since the obvious CBEX platform crash. This is the same thing that MMM did in the past. They leverage on your greed. I believe they have learnt in the hardway. No quick money anywhere."

@MagnificentKin6 said:

"They supposed pay money for this motivation wey you give them so because most of them wey hiding the update."

@AndinoAsuquo said:

"God bless you greatly for putting this together for them. You understand mental health and suicidal tendencies. I joined you to send my prayers and love to them. There’s nothing wrong in trying and taking a risk is a good choice sometimes. If CBEX ponzi did not fail you wouldn’t have a chance to be worried, so in the same breath and energy put yourself up. It happens but it’s not the end of your life."

Man designs replica of Opay banking app

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian tech enthusiast has designed a replica of the Opay banking app that looks exactly like the original version.

Hameed Afolabi, who is a UX designer, recreated the Opay banking app and captured the attention of product designers.

The Opay banking app he designed has different features, including the available balance section, which shows over N1 million.

