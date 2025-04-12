A Nigerian lady whose mother succeeded in food business has made a video about how the venture turned their lives around

The pretty lady stated that her mother started the food initiative after her father's business crashed

Many people who watched her TikTok video narrated similar experiences about how their lives went bad

A hardworking Nigerian lady has narrated how her mother's food business rescued them when her father's business went under.

The lady said that though she was born with a silver spoon, things went downhill when her father's venture took a bad turn.

As a way to keep the family afloat, her mother went into a food business, and it fortunately did well enough to pay the family's bills.

The lady's mother trained her and her siblings in school, and the business prospered so much that she bought a land and a car.

She (@nenye_hairtutorials) added that at the time her father's fortune crashed, her father's health also got affected. Now, there are two graduates and two undergraduates in the family.

While sharing a video about their story, the lady said that she now manages her mother's food business.

According to her, even though the business is quite stressful, it is lucrative. The lady displayed the different kinds of soup they had in their restaurant.

She stated that even though business picked up slowly the day she shot the video, they still sold out all their dishes.

At the end of the clip, the lady said that they made N400k from all the meals they sold. She showed their sales record as proof.

Many people who watched her video wondered if they should go into the same venture.

Pretty_wini said:

"Twin my dad was a stock broker in those days everything was going well I went to the best school, when everything crashed everything changed but his got a supportive wife and their struggling together, we moved to a ghetto area changed school and when I shared my story with my secondary school friends they added extra to the story told people and my classmates called me a liar."

blaqman.ck said:

"N400k na to come open restaurant for Naija."

Ugom_john said:

"Try to make your voiceovers engaging. Fasten it up a little bit with fun in btw. You did well."

PRYNXCJ noted:

"Na u go still put your mama for trouble if you keep mentioning how much you sold and showing plenty money online."

Asa said:

"My mom used her restaurant to train me in school and died when it was time for her to enjoy the fruits of her labor.I now run the restaurant and honestly it takes away all my time i have no social life."

Major Xchange said:

"I was born with a silver spoon my dad had two cars and two houses but life later happened but thank God we’re pushing hard,3 graduate and 1 undergraduate."

