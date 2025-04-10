A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after bagging a degree from Lagos State University

The proud graduand shared photos of herself rocking a graduation gown whole celebrating her academic achievement

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian graduate's academic achievement has gone viral, as she shared her joy and pride in attaining a degree from Lagos State University.

The young lady's accomplishment was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and praise from friends, family, and well-wishers.

Lady celebrates bagging degree from LASU

The proud graduate, known on TikTok as @adejokeempire, shared photos of herself in her graduation gown, looking so joyous as she celebrated her hard-earned success.

Her post quickly gained attention on TikTok, with many viewers taking to the comments section to offer their warmest congratulatory messages and words of encouragement.

In her caption, she expressed joy about earning a degree, as well as the lovely friendships she had formed along the way.

In her words:

"4.89CGPA. Best Graduating Student, Department Of (HKSHE) HEALTH EDUCATION. Best Graduating student, Faculty of Education. Overall Best Graduating student, The Vice Chancellor's Award & The Lagos state Governor's Award. All of these i didn't get, but I got a degree! And very lovely friends."

Reactions as lady bags 4.89 from LASU

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to her trending post.

@Zinnyerechi said:

"Like how can I like this twice sister am so proud of you congratulations dear. I tap for your grace."

@DEANNY stated:

"We wey go Polytechnic no fit relate like this in btw that 5th slide no really important."

@IRADATULLAHI said:

"Walahi if e easy make they come ganu si lasu. Congratulation my love."

@Digitalobinna said:

"Congratulations, the last line that schl we Dey iyana-iba don influence you."

@SAAS_CLOTHING said:

"The last slide worth the CGP. Congratulations my love."

@ishannn said:

"Congratulations. My first time seeing someone graduating from health education, I'm also studying health education."

@pearlempire reacted:

"Congratulations is it only me that is confusing with the caption, congratulations."

@❦𝐃𝐀̄𝐌𝐌𝐈̂𝐄̨ said:

"This is clean mehn omg I love itttttt. Congratulations girl."

@stephaniebae16 said:

"Same department all I can say is good job girl and am proud of you congratulations."

@Adunni said:

"I been want say first time HKE or HKSHE receive best graduating student in the faculty of Education. By the way, congratulations babe."

@Eve's exclusive said:

"Congratulations baby sope purrr graduate no be small with good results."

@PAMELLA said:

"Wetin dey worry all these lasu children today e come be like say all of Una plan caption make Una dey read to the end oh."

@Josephine added:

"Some of una no kuku read the caption. Congratulations girl you did that."

See the post below:

LASU best graduating student trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) celebrated as she bagged a first-class degree from the university.

The young, beautiful lady emerged as the overall best graduating student in the school for her set.

