A young Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video showing an orange cat that always visits his house to see his cat

In the video posted via the TikTok app, the cat was seen sitting patiently by the window and refusing to leave

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about it

A funny incident unfolded at a Nigerian man's house when an orange cat appeared at his window, seemingly intent on socialising with his own cat.

The unexpected visit was shared on TikTok and it quickly went viral, captivating the attention of many viewers.

Man shares video of orange cat that refused to leave Photo credit: @de_durag_boy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares video of orange cat by his window

The video, posted on TikTok by @de_durag_boy, showed the orange cat sitting patiently by the window, refusing to budge.

The cat's persistence raised eyebrows, with many wondering what had drawn it to the man's home.

As the video progressed, it became clear that the orange cat had been visiting the man's house for two consecutive days, with no intention of leaving.

According to the young man, the cat came around to see his cat and had refused to leave that spot.

Man says orange cat came to see his female cat Photo credit: @de_durag_boy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In his words:

"Orange cat came to visit my cat for the past two days and refused to leave. Baba no gree go house."

Reactions trail video of orange cat

The video sparked reactions from viewers on TikTok, with some speculating about the cat's motivations and others expressing amusement.

@Talatu50 said:

"So TikTok has finally taught Nigerians that cats are not witches."

@Faye Kachy said:

"Nobody gonn talk about the cracked walls??"

@Cynthia bby said:

"Make I tell u the one wey I learn new "go home."

@manah desu said:

"I'm actually looking for my orange cat, it's been two days now since Friday evening."

@lil mama said:

"If you are seeing this on Monday abeg greet me before you go."

@Rachael Michael Nnanyereozo said:

"Which kind bed be this? At least find better clean bed sheet cover the bed naa. This one go still dey find wife material with good character."

@Feesaah winky said:

"Where re u located abeg. I dey find my orange cat oo na shameless male cat I get."

@Creativecakes08137947602 said:

"That’s how my female cat followed a male cake since December I never see her."

@True Believer said:

"Oga my orange cat don commit for house two months now, their own ashawo no good."

@ËL LÃ wrote:

"I have a cat that use to defecatee in hidden places and it smells so bad plss any idea on how to potty train the cat so it will stop messing my house up. I clean and pack shitt every time."

@Tamara said:

"After Lucy done chop transport, now baba done come meet am for house, u say make e dey go? dey play."

@soft babygirl said:

"If you day ask girl out you day rest abeg leave the too cat. I believe say na you get the too cat."

@zahra said:

"I hope this is not my cat o cos he left house for two days and returned on Thursday."

@Girl like chomzy said:

"Wetin i hear?? Baba no green wetin?? Nd e get mind write am fr caption too."

@Ella said:

"I am glad that we are finally accepting that cats have nothing to do with witchcrafts. I mean have you ever seen a cat turn to a human being??"

@Dollars Morebullet added:

"Lucy just dey pretend because say you dey around, lucy wey be ashawo outside."

Watch the video here:

Lady apologises to cat that entered her house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady was thrilled as a Bengal cat strolled into her house just as she opened the door to enter.

She spoke to the cat calmly, wondering how it confidently entered the house of a stranger like it resided there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng