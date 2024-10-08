A Nigerian lady has shared a video gushing over her beautiful mother who means the world to her

In a captivating video, she expressed her undying love for her mother while spraying naira notes on her

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to shower praises on the beautiful woman

A touching video revealing the unbreakable bond between a Nigerian daughter and her beloved mother has gone viral.

The daughter's heartfelt gesture in the clip garnered massive admiration and praise from viewers who watched it.

Lady showers praises on mum

Shared by @giftbest69 on TikTok, the video showed a beautiful moment where the daughter showered her mother with naira notes, expressing her deep love and gratitude.

The mother, dressed in elegant traditional attire, came out from her residence all smiles as she was met with her affectionate gestures.

"My mom is the way to my heart. My asa Odogwu. My mother my everything. I love you to the moon. Can your mother ever? My mom to the world. I pray for long life and good health forever. Love you," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shows off mum

TikTok users reacted with an outpouring of affection, lauding the daughter's heartfelt tribute and praising the mother's elegance and beauty.

Many commended the daughter's thoughtfulness and respect for her mother.

@firstlady_extensions said:

"I tried calling my Mom now, but her line is switched off forever."

@I Do MAKEUP & BROWS stated:

"And mine couldn’t stay for me to buy her this type of George."

@Goodness Sunday said:

"Oh God help me ooo. My mum will be like this one day in jesus name Amen."

@de ik more said:

"Enemy no dey use eye's dey this type of love. I love this oo."

@MINISTER Edith said:

"More grace and strength ma. Happy birthday. Long life and prosperity age with grace."

@Asa_Nwanyi_Egede said:

"Na my mama be this. You see that Hanky for shoulder now vex she no dey take am play like say she get wetin she Dey clean."

@IMOLE OF TIKTOK reacted:

"She no wear when she young but she’s wearing now. I will also cloth my mom soon."

@verified B.naria said:

"I'm happy for you, leg wey waka for daily bread go rest and rejoice for de fruit of labor one day."

@Chomzy added:

"Me and my mom next month that is my sister traditional marriage I don't know how to convince her to do her makeup and nails."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady celebrates and dances with mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian lady celebrating her mother after the completion of her 'omugwo' went viral online.

In the short video, the new mother's mum was seen dancing happily with her baby in the living room.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

