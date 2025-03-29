A man had confronted his girlfriend, telling her that she used to snore while sleeping, but she denied the allegation

However, the man decided to use his phone to record the snoring sound when the lady was busy sleeping

When she woke up, the man sent her the snoring sound which he had earlier recorded, and she was surprised

A man told his girlfriend that each time she slept, she used to snore very loudly.

However, the lady did not accept the charges as she insisted that she did not snore at all.

Lady shares sound of her snoring which her boyfriend recorded and sent to her. Photo credit: TikTok/@ezinne_6.

Source: TikTok

What the man did was to use his phone to record the lady when she was sleeping and snoring very loudly.

In a video posted on TikTok by Ezinne, she said the man sent her evidence of snoring on WhatsApp.

Netizens are reacting to the video after hearing how the lady snores while sleeping.

The video is captioned:

"I always argue with my man that I don't snore while sleeping. So he sent evidence."

According to Ezinne, he had visited the man, and he waited for her to leave,e and then he sent her the snoring evidence on Whatsapp.

Ezine says she was surprised when her man sent her a sound of her snoring. Photo credit: TikTok/@ezinne_6.

Source: TikTok

Her words:

"This man legitly sent me the vn immediately I got home… men are wicked."

See the video below:

Reactions as man proves that his girlfriend snores

@Ajoke said:

"Na you suppose marry wesco."

@mhizadorable6 said:

"I go still argue say na e put sometin for my nose."

@Sunmisola said:

"My brother video me while I was sleeping nd snoring con post am. Omoh guess what! I dey mess join."

@Mrs Don said:

"My own snoring no be here. I even hear myself sometimes."

@THERESA said:

"My own sister video me while I was sleeping and snoring. Men I sounded like I better pass my neighbor a generator."

@Cassie said:

"Just voice note? Guyyy deny this thing, nor be you as long as video nor Dey, no evidence."

@Y’fav said:

"God abeg ooo i still dey argue make he no send evidence o."

@Chi Som said:

"Naso this guy record me cos I always argue I don’t snore only to wake up and see the voice note he sent to me and it was me snoring Omo me self shock."

@noel_Kuffour said:

"Not even FBI can get this out of me. People are getting comfortable on this app."

@Bluv said:

"Still follow am argue bcos na vn he send no be video,, the evidence nor clear."

@Lash/brow artist in ijebu ode said:

"Make my man no see dis o. Make nobody record me o."

