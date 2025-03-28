Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were spotted returning home with food items

They were happy as they walked home after receiving their N77k monthly allowance, which the government started paying

The two corps members had two live chickens and two tubers of yam, and they were smiling and raising them up

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) are trending online due to the things they bought from the market.

The two corp members were among those who had just received their N77k allowance, which the government started paying them this month.

The corps members went to the market to by chicken for cooking. Photo credit: TikTok/@thankie88/.

In a video posted on TikTok by @thankie88, the corps members were rushing home from the market where they had gone shopping.

They bought food items and were walking happily in celebratory mood and in readiness to go home and cook.

The two of them were holding two live chickens as well as two tubers of yam.

The corps members are happy after receiving their N77k allowance. Photo credit: TikTok/@thankie88 and Getty Images/Joseph Egabor.

Someone was heard congratulating them and saying they were going home to enjoy their money.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as corps members celebrate receiving N77k

@Dot.com said:

"Thanks to Raye."

@Beads by fjunique said:

"Chicken pepper soup is going down."

@Ema_Adakole said:

"During my NYSC days in 2013, I was paid 19800, 50kg bag of rice was N7500, crate of eggs was 300."

@Emyblaq said:

"If you think 77k is enough, then think well. It is nothing cos 5 naira, 10,20,50,100,200, even 500 no get value. Everything is now sold for around 1000 plus, so imagine when you removing 1500 or more every."

@Omotola said:

"I hear say the 77K Alawee is only for B.Sc, (HND) nah 33K."

@Sarah said:

"They’ve approved the payment before raye made her videos."

@Sopzee said:

"Dey hot for 77k ? Money wey I dey spend for fuel in 4days Nawah you guys are really comfortable with this small small changes called alawee Government are really good in playing this game."

@Zekiel said:

"That chicken and yam now, half of the money don finish."

@YAHWEH’S DELIGHT said:

"Omo alawie money don finish like this. Chicken 12k or 10 and yam 4k or 5k."

@Maximus-Pedro said:

"We were the last batch of corpers to collect N9,500 for 2010."

@akintoyeakinwale3 said:

"That why the world will never take us seriously.....so chicken is their problem. the government knows how to handle Nigerian."

@Elizabeth of Barcelona said:

"People wey no go think now.once you finish NYSC, e go be like say you lost your job."

@Tricks said:

"In case you come across this comment in the year 2080 and above, I made this comment on 27-03-2025 at Sango, when a bag of rice was ₦90,000 and petrol ₦870 per litre and AHMED TINUBU IS OUR."

