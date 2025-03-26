A Nigerian lady said she decided to travel by train, and her port of call was Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital

The lady said she spent N6000 to buy a ticket to board the train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation

She said she just wanted to go on a tour of the Abeokuta city, and the train ride was her best option

A Nigerian lady who travelled by train from Lagos to Ogun state has come out to share her experience.

After experiencing the train ride from Lagos to Abeokuta, the lady shared how much it cost her.

The lady says she spent N6000 to travel by train from Lagos to Abeokuta. Photo credit: TikTok/@feekunmiii.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted on TikTok, @feekunmiii said she first had to book her train ticket online before moving.

According to her, there are two train stations operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation in Lagos, and one can be used when going to Abeokuta.

She mentioned the train stations as the Ebute Meta Train Station and Agege Train Station.

The lady said one can book the train tickets online and that the cost ranges from N3,000, N4,500, and N6,000.

Her purpose of visiting Abeokuta was to tour the city and she took the N6000 train ticket.

The lady says she booked the train ticket online and paid N6000. Photo credit: TikTok/@feekunmiii.

Source: TikTok

She said she had a wonderful experience on the train ride as they do not operate on African time.

Her words:

"Full cost breakdown of my Lagos to Abeokuta trip and everything I did while in the city. Things to note: The train keeps to time, there is literally no African time; there are two stations in Lagos- Ebute Metta and Agege; you can book your tickets online; tickets range from N3,000, N4,500, and N6,000 for standard, business, and first class; hotel 30,000 per night. I had a 10/10 experience, so let me know in the comments if this is something you’d like to try!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady travels by train to Abeokuta

@Turi Madagwa said:

"Nice one. I will give it a try."

@Omotayo Owoniyi said:

"You went to Abeokuta from Lagos and the first place u visited was Omu Resort in Ibeju lekki from Academy suit?"

@Phenomenal only said:

"How did you book the ticket online please."

@Fod said:

"I would love to go on this trip. Let me see Abk again. I served in that city."

@omawunmi said:

"It's like you read my notepad, cos these are my itineraries. I’m traveling to Abeokuta in two weeks time and this is almost everything I have planned. Now I'm over excited for my trip."

Lady travels to Aba by train

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady and her friend took a train ride from Port Harcourt, Rivers state, to Aba, Abia state.

The lady said they paid N1500 each for the ride, meaning they spent N6000 to travel to Aba by train and back to Port Harcourt.

She and her friend went to the Ariaria International Market in Aba to shop for fabric, and they were done by 3 pm.

Source: Legit.ng