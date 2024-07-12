A Nigerian lady and her friend took a train ride from Port Harcourt Rivers state to Aba, Abia state

The lady said they paid N1500 each for the ride, meaning they spent N6000 to travel to Aba by train and back to Port Harcourt

She and her friend went to the Ariaria International Market in Aba to shop for fabric materials, and they were done by 3 pm

The lady said it is cheaper to travel by train from Port Harcourt to Aba.

Eziamarachi said they boarded the train at the Port Harcourt train station at Garrison.

She shared a video, narrating that they were at the Ariaria International Market in Aba to shop for fabrics.

Nigeria Railway Corporation train from Port Harcourt to Aba

When they were done, they still boarded the train by 3 pm and made their way to Port Harcourt.

Eziamarachi said the train operated by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) was far cheaper and faster than commercial buses.

"Was I disappointed? Yes! Will I take it again? Yes! Aside from all the disappointments, taking the VIP cabin is a lot more comfortable, faster and cheaper than the bus."

Reactions as lady and her friend travel to Aba by train

@AO said:

"Meanwhile train stations in the southwest look like airports."

@Zizi said:

"I went round Aba market and couldn’t even buy a pen. Nothing enticed me."

@rukioshio said:

"Pls, how much is a yard of turkey curtains in Aba?"

@cee_veevie said:

"The first store you got something from is my mum’s. Never thought I’ll be watching vlogs one day and see this."

