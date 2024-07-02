A crypto trader has appreciated a Nigerian man who refunded the 90 SOL that he mistakenly sent to him

According to the white man, he was meant to send $100 to the giveaway winner but mistakenly sent 100 SOL

The appreciative white man expressed his excitement over the situation and thanked the Nigerian man for making a refund

In a fantastic display of honesty and kindness, a Nigerian crypto trader, Lucky, returned 90 SOL (the native token of Solana used for staking and paying transaction fees) to a white man who accidentally sent him the cryptocurrency worth thousands of dollars.

The incredible act of goodwill has gone viral on social media, restoring trust for Nigerians in the crypto community.

White man appreciates Nigerian man over refund

The grateful white man, identified as @raffayalvi, took to Twitter to share the story, stating that he meant to send $100 but accidentally transferred 100 SOL worth $14,000 and over 21 million in naira.

He contacted the Nigerian trader Muchino67 and asked him to return 90 SOL ($12k) and keep 10 SOL as a gift.

To his surprise, Muchino67 honoured his request, sending back the 90 SOL.

The man was overjoyed, expressed gratitude, and praised the trader's integrity.

He tweeted:

"I ACCIDENTALLY SENT SOMEONE 100 $SOL INSTEAD OF $100. THIS IS WHAT HAPPENED. GOD BLESS YOU Muchino67. I said Bro you can keep 10. Give me back 90 and he did it mehn. He sent me back 90 Solana. There is still hope in the crypto community. That is insane. Thank you so much man. It really was your lucky day."

Reactions as man refunds 90 SOL

The heartwarming encounter earned the Nigerian man widespread recognition from tweeps.

Real Khalil said:

"Some people just have really good morals and integrity."

Danoracle reacted:

"The fact that he is from Nigeria and still did this should clear the Nigeria stereotype! There are good people everywhere."

Nehe said:

"He’s definitely Nigerian, we somehow still have the best of men."

Yemimiz said:

"Be good to people too. Don’t take their money away. Some devs have dealt with us so bad. Proud of my Nigeria brother."

FoundMayor added:

"Good people exist bro I did received 1000 $zack, someone mistakenly sent me and he ask me I returned him back, I would had done the same, when you give as winning or GW then its different, it's almost like stealing bro, that bro is awesome."

Man refunds money mistakenly sent to his account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how a Twitter user who sent money to the wrong account contacted the person to inform him of her mistake.

Rolivhuwa said the man told her he needed to use the money urgently but promised to return it on Wednesday, November 25.

