As March represents Women's History Month around the world, Legit.ng puts the spotlight on Ladi Kwali, the historical Nigerian woman whose art earned her international fame and a place in the Nigerian currency.

Many Nigerians spend the 20 naira note daily without knowing the story of the remarkable woman whose image graces its back.

That woman is Ladi Kwali, a renowned potter from northern Nigeria whose artistry brought international recognition to traditional African pottery.

Ladi Kwali adorned the N20 notes for her artistic achievements. Photo: John Hinde via awarewomen artists.com/Marksym Kapliuk via Getty Images

Ladi Kwali’s early days and skills

Ladi Kwali was born in Kwali village, located in the Gwari region of present-day Abuja. In her community, pottery was a traditional craft dominated by women. Growing up in a family where women made pots for a living, she learned the skill from her aunt at a young age.

During her early years as a professional potter, she created unique pottery pieces influenced by Gbagyi traditions.

Her skill and creativity quickly set her apart, but it was her encounter with a British studio potter, Michael Cardew, that elevated her to international prominence.

Ladi Kwali’s meeting with Michael Cardew

In 1951, Michael Cardew was appointed as Nigeria’s Pottery Officer under the Department of Commerce and Industry. A year later, in 1952, he established the Abuja Pottery Training Centre.

Ladi Kwali and Michael Cardew. Photo: The Art Wonderer

He discovered Ladi Kwali’s exquisite works at the palace of the Emir of Abuja, Alhaji Suleiman Barau, who had acquired several of her pots. Impressed by her talent, Cardew invited her to join the pottery centre.

Ladi Kwali became the first female potter at the Abuja Pottery Training Centre, where she later took on the role of an instructor. Under Cardew’s guidance, her pottery evolved to incorporate new techniques while still retaining its traditional essence.

How Ladi Kwali became recognised worldwide

Ladi Kwali’s work soon gained worldwide recognition. Her beautifully decorated pots became sought-after art pieces, featured in major international exhibitions organized by Cardew in 1958, 1959, and 1962. Her pottery was also showcased during Nigeria’s independence celebrations in 1960.

In 1972, Kwali and Cardew toured the United States, displaying her works to an international audience. She also exhibited at the prestigious Berkeley Galleries in London, where her intricately designed bowls, beakers, and glazed dishes received widespread acclaim.

Her signature style—featuring animal sgraffito—played a key role in popularizing Abuja pottery beyond Africa.

Ladi Kwali at work incising patterning into a water jar. Photo credit: WA Ismay, courtesy York Museums Trust (York Art Gallery)

Awards and legacy of Ladi Kwali

In 1962, she was honored with an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire), while in 1977, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, awarded her an honorary doctoral degree.

In 1981, she received the Nigerian National Order of Merit Award, the country’s highest academic honor, and was also conferred with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

To further honor her legacy, a major road in Abuja was named Ladi Kwali Road, and the Abuja Pottery Training Centre was renamed the Ladi Kwali Pottery Centre in the early 1980s.

In 2022, Google Doodle celebrated her on March 16 to celebrate when an exhibition of Ladi Kwali’s work at the Skoto Gallery in New York was opened in 2017.

Ladi Kwali made history as the first Nigerian woman to appear on a naira note, cementing her place as a national icon. Her image on the 20 naira note serves as a tribute to her extraordinary contributions to pottery and Nigerian heritage.

After a lifetime dedicated to her craft, Ladi Kwali passed away on August 12, 1984, in Minna at the age of 59, a year after the death of her mentor, Michael Cardew.

