Spanish scientists find jaw bone of ancient man who lived 1.4 million years ago. Photo credit: Maria D Guillen/Iphes-Cerca/PA.

They say the fossilised remains consist of the left cheek and upper jaw of an adult member of an extinct human species.

According to the researchers who excavated the site, the bone was found at Sima del Elefante cave (Pit of the Elephant) cave near Atapuerca in Burgos, The Guardian UK reports.

The site is close to where researchers had previously found the fossils of Western Europe's previous oldest human known as the Homo antecessor some 20 years ago.

The lead researcher, Dr Rosa Huguet at Spain's University of Rovira i Virgili said the latest discovery introduces a new dimension to the origins of human evolution in Europe.

Her words:

The research "introduces a new actor in the history of human evolution in Europe."

The work, which was published in the Journal Nature states that jaw bone resembles that of Homo erectus, the first species to evolve a human-like body. The latest discovery is named Homo affinis erectus, due to its close relationship with the older human. It was nicknamed Pink.

Scientists say the discovered jaw bones belong to an ancient man who lived on the Iberian peninsula between 1.1m and 1.4m years ago. Photo: Maria D Guillen/Iphes-Cerca/PA..

According to José María Bermúdez de Castro, the co-director of the Atapuerca Project, the bone is another step towards understanding the first Europeans.

He said:

“This is another step towards understanding the first Europeans. We now know that this first species had an appearance reminiscent of the specimens included by many in Homo erectus. However, the remains from the Sima del Elefante site have a very particular combination of features. More fossils should be found in other contemporary sites to reach a more robust conclusion about the identity of this species.”

