Scientists in Spain have unearthed fossilised facial bones that may belong to a previously unknown human species, dating back between 1.1 and 1.4 million years

The discovery, nicknamed "Pink" after the rock band Pink Floyd, represents the oldest face found in Western Europe

Researchers are investigating this significant find to determine its place in the history of human evolution

Madrid, Spain – In a groundbreaking discovery, scientists in Spain have excavated fossilised facial bones that may belong to a previously unknown species of the human family.

The bones, estimated to be between 1.1 million and 1.4 million years old, were detailed in research published on March 12 in the journal Nature.

According to DailyMail UK and DW, the discovery has revealed the oldest face in Western Europe, nicknamed "Pink" after the English rock band Pink Floyd.

Specimen Discovered in 2022

The upper jawbone and partial cheekbone were unearthed in 2022 at the Atapuerca archaeological site in Spain's northern region.

A team of Spanish scientists has since been diligently analysing the fossil to uncover more about this ancient human ancestor.

According to Rosa Huguet, lead researcher at Spain's University of Rovira i Virgili, the study "introduces a new actor in the history of human evolution in Europe."

The bones were excavated at the Sima del Elefante cave site, located approximately 250 metres from where the fossils of Western Europe's previously oldest human, Homo antecessor, were found two decades ago.

What do scientists know?

The anatomy of Pink's face appears more primitive compared to Homo antecessor, who inhabited Western Europe around 850,000 years ago.

Unlike Homo antecessor's slender midface, which resembled modern humans, Pink's face is more "projected forward and more robust," explained Maria Martinon-Torres, director of Spain's National Research Center on Human Evolution and study co-author.

Pink shares some characteristics with Homo erectus, leading to its provisional name, Homo affinis erectus.

Homo erectus lived around 2 million years ago, migrating from Africa to parts of Asia and Europe, with the last individuals dying out around 100,000 years ago.

While the incomplete fossils are not sufficient to definitively classify Pink as a new ancient human species, researchers acknowledge that it remains a real possibility.

