A flight attendant who works with Air Peace has shared the criteria of becoming a flight attendant

The lady claimed that before one can enrol into a navigation school, the person must be above 18 years of age and must be a graduate

The attendant also mentioned some navigation schools that would equip the interested candidate with knowledge about the job and a certificate

A beautiful flight attendant identified simply as Chidimma has answered one of the popular questions she has always been asked.

The lady with the handle @dy_mma_29 on Instagram shared the criteria of becoming a flight attendant.

Flight attendant at Air Peace speaks

According to Chidimma, before applying to be a flight attendant, a person must be above 18, a graduate, and must have completed NYSC.

After completing the above, the interested person would then enrol into a Navigation school where they teach how to become part of a cabin crew.

The flight attendant revealed that the navigation school teaches how to be polite, fire fighting, ditching, emergency drills, and so on. All the teachings are part of a prep to becoming a cabin crew.

Furthermore, she reiterated that the interested candidate would have to take an NCA exam before getting a certificate.

Only then can one start applying to airlines both online and offline for an opportunity to work as a flight attendant.

Chidimma said:

“Once you have your certificate (license to fly) please proceed to submitting your cv to airlines and keep your fingers crossed.”

Reactions as flight attendant speaks about job

Netizens shared their opinions about being a flight attendant in the comments section of her video.

@darlington7459 said:

“Honestly I won't allow my wife to do that job no matter what the pay package and their incentives are including their allowance. What time will she have for me and my kids? Each time she's gone to work my heart will be pounding.”

@josh_jayzeem said:

“But were you taught how to twist your accent to confuse passengers to the extent that sometimes they miss their flight? Please use our accent rather than foreign accent. The foreigners understand our accent.”

@simpli_nonye reacted:

“I got my license early last month still searching for job, hopefully I get it soon enough.”

@veebaay_b reacted:

“Pls is there a height requirement before going for the training.”

@olisalasia said:

“You must also be beautiful. That's one of the criteria too. Lol. These airlines like fine girls.”

