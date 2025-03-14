A Nigerian author and teacher has made public an old receipt of the payment he and some people made in 2011 to rent a hall

He said the hall could take about 150 people at that time, and they had to task themselves to raise the money

People were blown away by the amount he paid for the hall and lamented how bad things had gone

An author, Hectoriyke Okechukwu, has made public how much he paid to rent a KFC hall back in 2011.

In a Facebook post, Hectoriyke posted an old receipt for the hall, saying he found it in one of the books he bought in 2011, which he has not touched for over a decade.

According to Hectoriyke, they paid N6k to use the hall that could take 150 people, adding that they had to contribute to raise the money.

He wondered how children of this age would understand that a hall cost N6k in 2011. His post read:

"I opened one of my books I bought in 2011 that i have not touched for over a decade now, then I saw this receipt. I was startled!

"We paid 6000 naira to use KFC hall that can seat about 150 people then.

"We have to task ourselves to even raise the money back then.

"How do we explain this to our children? That there was time you could rent a hall space for just 6k in naira? Choi!!

"Las Las we don tey for this industry of human development. I and some of my friends found purpose early and we buried ourselves in it.

"Shout out to Gerald Ikenna Lantana Uzoaru Chinedu and all my Gees in the journey.

"To all those pursuing that personal legend, I have a word for you - Keep fighting for that vision, it's worth it!

"See you at the top."

Price of hall in 2011 stirs reactions

Emeka Joseph Nobis said:

"That KFC has shut down, I guess. I saw Electronic Shop there now. I remember."

Oyibo Promise said:

"Chai! See economy nah just under how many years 😔.

"That 6k then is worth over 100k now 🤦🏾‍♀️."

Esiri Grant said:

"That 6k then is equivalent to 60k now if not more..

"What an economy?"

Gerald Ikenna said:

"Mehn! 🤣"

Vershima Deorti said:

"Inflation is nobody's mate in Nigeria."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had displayed an old receipt showing the total fees for an academic year at Rivers State University many years ago.

Cost of 2-bedroom flat in 1993

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed old receipts showing how much his parents paid to rent two-bedroom flats in 1988 and 1993.

According to the man, a two-bedroom flat was leased to his parents at N180 in 1988 and another at N325 in the year 1993. He lamented the current situation in the country and wondered where the country was headed.

"Chinekee!!! See what I found! My parents receipts for the flats. Two - 2bedroom Where has this country gone to? 180 Naira in 1988 and 325 by 1993. The good old days," he wrote.

