A Nigerian man has sparked reactions from netizens online after sharing a video of his university receipt

The old photo revealed that the total school fees for the academic year at Rivers State University was only N340

Social media users have reacted massively to the photo with many sharing their opinions about the state of the country

An old photo of a receipt issued by Rivers State University to a former student, Henry Omoregie, has gone viral.

Henry Omoregie shared the photo online while emphasising the drastic change in Nigeria's economy over a few years.

Man displays old school receipt Photo credit: Henry Omoregie/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Throwback RSU receipt shows N340 total fees

According to the receipt which was issued years ago, the total fees for the academic year was N340.

Henry shared the photo on Facebook with the caption:

"340 Naira only for the state university (Rivers). My Federal University's tuition fee was 10 naira only during the same epoch (the University of Ibadan)."

Reactions as man displays old RSU receipt

Netizens have taken to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post.

Esther said:

"Tuition fee went higher when I was admitted for my Masters in 1992, still it was affordable. Below 2 thousand Naira and all fees were paid!"

Nosa Eke reacted:

"Dollar wise, it hasn't changed much. Multiply that by 1000, voila. 1000% inflation. We are finished."

Sammie Sam said:

"When the country was good."

Gabriel reacted:

"Wow archival Oregie, this was even higher than what we paid in UI during this same era, you are equally a witness to this too."

Kiddy Jenkins commented:

"Presently, fees for new entrants Micro biology Uniport, one hundred and ninety three thousand naira (193,000.00). Then you start to talk about other levies, including sexxual harassment levy to be paid by only female students. God help us."

Evbota added:

"See the difference from then and now. My brother what is the solution? Nigeria can not continue like this."

See the post below:

Man shows old receipt of rented hall

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that photo of an old receipt for the use of a Lagos hall and compound has surfaced online and got many people talking.

Instagram user, Tunde Ednut, shared a photo of the old receipt he said belonged to a man. It was observed that the receipt was issued for the usage of a hall and compound to host a wedding in 1982.

According to Tunde, the same properties are now being leased at about N2 million.

Source: Legit.ng