A boy called the police on his mother after she ate her ice cream, and the video of the moment went viral online

The child dialled 911 and the police arrived at their home moments later, thinking it was a serious situation

When the police officers asked the child why he called the police, he said he was upset that his mum ate his ice cream

A mother in Wisconsin, USA was surprised when she opened her door and discovered two police officers standing there and waiting for her.

The mother was wondering why the police would come to her house, but she did not know her son called 911.

The mother opened the door only to see a police officer. Photo credit: TikTok/Fox News/Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department.

In a video posted on TikTok by Fox News, it was revealed that the little boy called the police because he was upset with his mother.

According to the video, the woman had eaten her son's ice cream, making the boy angry.

He was said to have picked up the phone and called 911, prompting the police to arrive at the scene in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

The police officers questioned the child, asking why he had called the police, and he said it was because of his ice cream.

The child said he was upset because his mother ate his ice cream. Photo credit: TikTok/Fox News.

American boy calls police to arrest mum in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin

The boy was told not to call the police except in an emergency situation.

The four-year-old boy was quoted by CNN as saying his mother was being bad.

He said:

“My mommy is being bad."

A post on the Facebook page of the Village Of Mount Pleasant Police Department stated that Officer Gardinier and Officer Ostergaard were at the scene.

The post reads:

"On 3/4/25, Officer Gardinier and Officer Ostergaard were dispatched for a 911 hangup. A little boy called 911 saying his mom was being bad and needed to go to jail. When Officers arrived, he said his mom ate his ice cream and needed to go to jail for it. He told them he no longer wanted her to go to jail and just wanted some ice cream. Officers responded back today to surprise him with some ice cream after he decided he didn’t want mom in trouble anymore!"

A lot of reactions have followed the video with some people saying such a thing would not happen in Africa.

Some of those who commented insisted that it was wrong for a child to call the police on his mother.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as little kid calls the police on his mother

@kojogyimah said:

"As an african child I would follow the police back to the station and live there forever cos it will be safer there than with mom at home."

@Hawlahfitnessclub said:

"Hello from African, aka Nigeria say cheese."

@Broke man said:

"We do same in Ghana .. that how we were raised and our moms love us."

@Dj Timmy Heat said:

"Brah my mom would have given me a real reason to call the police after this."

@savinbabies said:

"Guess who's never getting ice cream again?"

@Melissa Vanessa said:

"My kids did the same and I ended up marrying the cop that came to the call!"

@Matt Griesse said:

"I love how the mom didn’t interrupt the child and allowed em to speak."

@DAVIDBUTCHER said:

"Y'all think this is funny but it's actually serious and a b.ad upbringing is causing this....if he/she can be so angry and want the mom put in ja.il for that imagine if there was toy (piu piu) around."

@His_Jelly said:

"In Africa u can never call the police on your parents, shout out to African parents."

