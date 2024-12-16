A young man who graduated from the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has turned to the internet in search of a means of livelihood

The UNN graduate with a second class lower degree posted his statement of result dated April 15, 2024

His passionate appeal for a job on Facebook moved people, with some sending him words of encouragement

Ogunmolasuyi Taiwo Johnson, a graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has cried out for a job.

The young man made his appeal on Facebook in a group called NYSC Online Community.

He sought connection to land a job. Photo Credit: Ogunmolasuyi Taiwo Johnson

Source: Facebook

Taiwo posted pictures of himself in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform and his statement of result.

The statement of result, issued on April 15, 2024, showed Taiwo bagged a second class lower degree in industrial technical education.

Taiwo pleaded to be connected so his life could be transformed. In his words:

"Please I need a good connection that will change my life.

"Job opportunity!!"

Reactions trail graduate's job outcry

Joseph Treasure Chioma said:

"Congratulations in advance, you'll come back and testify.

"Meanwhile, while waiting for your desired connection, get equip with in demand skills and tools that industry experts need at the moment.

"Get trained in that line and you'll thank me later."

Adeleke Timothy said:

"You see that opportunity eeeh.

"He go just they one corner they observe."

Chinonso Enyim said:

"Bro, go and learn a skill/trade...job no dey oh!"

Usman Sabo said:

"But sir dis course is how many years program please."

Jessica Chinenye said:

"Congratulations bro God will connect you with your destiny helper soonest."

Horlhan Rhey Wah Juh II said:

"Same here also.

"May Allah provide a better job ,for everyone of us."

Mark Chizzy said:

"You must start from somewhere before God will lift you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate had turned to social media to find a job.

First class graduate begs for job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady with a first class had sought for job on social media.

The animal science graduate said she lost her job due to an unforeseen circumstance and needs another job.

She shared her plight on the internet, hoping someone would notice her impressive credentials and offer her a helping hand in finding another job opportunity.

Source: Legit.ng