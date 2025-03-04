A Nigerian man who moved abroad has shared his story and experience in Malta, where he got a job

The man said he had moved from Italy to Malta to work, but he was arrested by the police and sent back to Italy

He said he lived in Malta for three years, but he had no rest of mind, noting that many people have been there for 10 years

A man who lives in Europe has shared his experiences in two different countries where he has stayed and worked.

The man said he has lived and worked in Italy and Malta, and he compared the two countries based on what happened to him.

The man shares how he was sent back from Malta to Italy. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video interview shared by Italian Davido, the man said he had gone to Malta from Italy to hustle more.

However, when he was in Malta, his heart was never at rest over fear of being arrested by the police.

Eventually, he was arrested and imprisoned for 11 days. He said the authorities in Malta sent him back to Italy.

He noted that Malta may not be the best place to stay and work because one's mind would not be at rest. He said life has been good to him since he made the journey back to Italy.

The man had gone from Italy to Malta to hustle but he was sent back. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido.

According to the man, when he arrived in Malta to hustle, God blessed him with a good job, but he could not continue because he was arrested.

He said that after he was sent from Malta back to Italy, he went back again. Now that he has settled in Italy permanently, he said he would not like to go back to Malta since Italy has been a good place for him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his experience in Malta

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below.

@adeolababatunde6410 said:

"This man is saying thr truth about the thinking mentality of yhr locals in Malta. I'm a student here and thr man no lie at all."

@PaulSinky said:

"This guy is more than real. He was determined and focused, and it now paid off."

@ataimebenson said:

"E clear......Abeg him talk say Agenzia dey give work, abeg i be student for savona, I dey find work like this."

@mercurius6352 said:

"They really make this my guy hate Malta lol. Anyways Thanks for sharing his experience via the interview though."

@olokundesikirulahi2477 said:

"You nailed it all bro am a student of eie European business school malta, st Julian. Bro the country is hell student can not open an account every day they implement law which affect foreigner."

@user-mt9oh9pi8t said:

"This interview clear well well. The guy talk am as e be. No bullshiit."

