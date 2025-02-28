An old video has refurfaced online showing Pope Francis speaking to a TV journalist who interviewed him in 2024

In the video, the journalist had asked the pontiff if he would consider resigning his position, and he said it hadn't occurred to him

Pope Francis said he was in good shape and only got a problem with his knee, and that it was getting better

A video recorded in 2024 has shown Pope Francis speaking about his health.

In the old video, the pontiff had addressed a question in which he was asked if he would ever consider resigning his position.

The Pope had said the thought of resigning had not occurred to him. Photo credit: Getty Images/Mondadori Portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

He was responding to CBS journalist Norah O’Donnell who had asked him if he had plans to resign or retire.

With a gentle smile, Pope Francis said the thought of resigning had never occurred to him.

He went on to say he was in good health, noting that the only problem he had at the time was his knee but maintained it was getting better.

"It has never occurred to me. Maybe if a day comes when my health can go no further. Perhaps, because the only infirmity I have is my knee. And that is getting much better. But it never occurs to me."

Pope Francis is currently in the hospital recovering from pneumonia. Photo credit: Getty Images/Mondadori Portfolio and Mondadori Portfolio.

Source: Getty Images

Pope Francis has been in the hospital for many days and he is recovering from pneumonia according to the Vatican.

If Pope Francis resigns, he wouldn't be the first Pope to do so, even though it is a rare occurrence.

His predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI had also resigned in 2013, citing health reasons.

Pope Benedict had said at the time:

"After having repeatedly examined my conscience before God, I have come to the certainty that my strengths, due to an advanced age, are no longer suited to an adequate exercise of the Petrine ministry."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to an old video of Pope Francis

@Caleb said:

"I’m not Catholic but it is historical precedent for the Pope to die in office. Very unusual for a Pope to resign. Benedict XVI was an anomaly."

@pixie-raziel said:

"He has been ill since he opened thoses doors."

@GERSON said:

"The pope isn’t suppose to resign. The successor of Peter is suppose to die on the chair."

@Mairéad said:

"What a disrespectful question to ask the pope. They often don’t resign; that’s not how our faith works. CBS’s coverage of hos declining health has been disgraceful."

@Miss_Gee said:

"Being The Pope really isn’t a job to retire from lol it’s a til death do we part kinda deal."

Who will be the next pontiff after Pope Francis?

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, after Pope Francis was hospitalised, there were speculations already as to who would succeed him.

Reports emerged in the week that the papal head was in the hospital where he was recovering from pneumonia.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the ailing Pope, who is currently 88 years old.

