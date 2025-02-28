An international student has recounted her unpleasant experience with a man she met at Starbucks in Canada

The master's student, who needed a job, thought the man, who is in his 40s, would help her get one, but things took a different turn

When she noticed how he was moving, she rejected his request, and this earned her unsolicited messages from him

A master's student in Canada, Chelsea Ohenewaa, has displayed the series of messages an African man she met at Starbucks sent her on WhatsApp after she turned him down.

Chelsea thought he could help her with a job as he claimed to work with an oil company and they exchanged contacts.

According to Chelsea's account posted on TikTok, they met a second time and to her surprise the man said she is his wife and went on about how he would change her life.

Chelsea was not having the direction his conversation was headed. She said he said they should meet again at his place, but she refused.

She offered that they could meet up in public or at the top of her building, and these suggestions did not go down well with the man.

Chelsea said he then sent her "rubbish" on WhatsApp. She posted screenshots of the messages he sent her along with a long read: Narrating what happened with the man, she wrote:

"I met this man at Starbucks and as per customer service, I asked him how he is, what he does, etc - He said he works at an oil company, and it’s stressful bla bla bla. I am also doing my masters in sustainability so I was like oh can you help me get a job?( Anyhoo guys, I’m looking for a job so if anyone has leads, don’t hesitate to hit me up💕🥹). Ok let’s continue… this man gave me his number to contact him, and that he can help me.

"He claimed “he doesn’t want to give me his company contact because bla bla bla…”. Anyway, I got home, texted him that I was the one he met at Starbucks, and I really am looking for a job related to my masters so I would be glad if he could help me.

"I was so polite! Fast forward , he called me and said we should meet tomorrow to go over everything and how he can help me. Oh I said ok, I met him in a restaurant the following day and this man said he likes me. Ern?! Someone you’ve only met twice, and that day was the second time. You like me as how? This man looked straight in my face and told me he’s my husband😂. He started bragging about how he wanted to change my life, and asking me about my tuition, and how do I survive in Canada etc.

"I was just listening to him talk. He told me he will give me money for my tuition the following day; I had already told him there was no pressure on me to pay my fees because I have until August, and it’s only left with $10,000.

"He still insisted he will pay, I said ok. Now you wanted us to meet again! , I said I can’t come to your house so let’s meet outside or the top of my building. This man started typing all this rubbish😂. Like he thought I was one cheap girl he could run his mouth on huh. Yaa Asantewaa like me😂😂. Single-handedly doing everything by myself and for myself?! He’s an African man btw."

Read their chats below:

Reactions trail lady's experience with man

Bharbie said:

"Lmao 🤣 my stomach."

LeAnn.Oils said:

"He wanted to change your life😁has he changed his? Ad3n ah he’s a finished product😂😂 Nkwasia kasa sei."

Bby_ Love said:

"He didn’t talk to women since 2018. Is he straight ?"

D’Studios said:

"Overcompensating with money just means desperation or they have something to hide because what is this."

therealmarieah said:

"You see these African men on here. They think they can have their way with those that are sort of new here but they are mad . We are not the women in our mother’s time. We are not foolish!"

