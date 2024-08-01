A Nigerian lady was left in awe when she saw the inscription on a Nigerian man's car which parked by the roadside

The man boldly announced that the front seat of the car was reserved for his wife, with a notice that read 'my beloved wife only'

While sharing the video, the lady gushed over the man's love for his wife and asked the woman to secure her man tightly

A Nigerian man's public display of love and commitment to his beautiful wife left netizens in awe.

The man's car, parked by the side of the road, bore an inscription that caught a lady's attention on the road.

Nigerian man proves his commitment to wife Photo credit: @gospelnwokenya/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady amazed over inscription on man's car

On the door of the front seat of the car bore a boldly written inscription which read "my beloved wife only".

The surprised lady, who shared a video of the encounter on TikTok via her handle @gospelnwokenya, couldn't help but gush over the man's romantic gesture.

She praised the husband's love for his wife, urging her to cherish him, as men like him are rare to find.

The video showed the couple inside the car, with the wife blushing as the lady hailed them and praised their strong bond.

She jokingly warned men that if they didn't show similar affection, they wouldn't win her approval.

In her words:

"See what's written on the car. God when. If you be man and you no write for your car like this, I no want. Sir you try na man you he. Ma hold am well o them no dey two for Nigeria. Who dey check am na? Make I go find my own. Hold am well oh. My God I am amazed. I am impressed."

Reactions as couple gush over each other

The TikTok video showed the beauty of love and appreciation in relationships.

@MOON GODDESS said:

"Like say d man no go cheat. Make una dey play."

@FamousladyT said;

"If him won cheat that thing no matter to am fear man."

@_Ablessing_ said:

"When I see this video for Instagram I just recognize your voice."

@Valjulstina said:

"I admire him but doesn't mean anything."

@God’s Choice said:

"Some go still enter even if the woman picture dey there."

@Tochi Echiegu 1 said:

"You for ask am how many Wivies in get, you go dey trust man Adam."

@Triple_Cee reacted:

"Dey play. She she like make she put her picture there other girl go still enter seat down for that front well."

@ndy said:

"Someone told me, never give up your sit beside your husband for nobody."

@Dony said:

"Just de shout, u go fit stay for man house endure everything like that woman?"

@birajoseph261 added:

"The printer person wey write am for the man go laugh tire b4 he write am."

Watch the video below:

Elderly couple showcases love on the road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about an elderly husband and wife that left netizens gushing after walking hand in hand on the road.

The husband was visually impaired, but his devoted wife guided him, ensuring their safe passage as they walked on the side of the road.

Source: Legit.ng