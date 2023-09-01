A drama ensued in a private ride as a Bolt driver noticed a stench in the car and took immediate action

The displeased driver accused the female passenger of having body odour and pleaded with her to get out of his car

The lady countered, obviously pissed by his accusation, and threatened to deal with him before alighting

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Bolt driver, @virginbishop, has shared a video showing his encounter with a female passenger he claimed had body odour.

In the clip, the driver voiced out his concern and asked her if she had anything in her possession giving out the stench.

The Bolt driver ordered the lady out of his car. Photo Credit: @virginbishop

Source: TikTok

"Madam no vex, you carry anything wey dey smell? The smell too much," he said in the video.

The lady replied in the negative but the Bolt driver was not convinced. He accused her of having body odour.

"Maybe na your body na. I don endure tire. The thing dey smell and I no fit bear am again," he told her.

The female passenger got angry

While boasting that the Bolt driver can't afford the perfume she uses, the female passenger tackled him for accusing her of having body odour.

She tried to stop him from videoing her but he did not back down. According to him, the video would serve as evidence should she report him to Bolt. He ordered the lady out of the car.

She eventually alighted while raining insults on him. The Bolt driver didn't take money from her. The incident happened in Port Harcourt.

Watch the video below:

People react to the taxi driver and passenger situation

mimi said:

"Manage the smell collect ur money."

juniorshopla55 said:

"I nor know who de give Una motor o."

PRINCE PEACE said:

"Have you Carried Indian people or Chinese people before? you go understand wetin this guy passed through."

Odunola Oyelade said:

"But the driver is unfair. why would he expect her to alight in the middle of nowhere?"

TheeAda said:

"I wish I had the mind to tell most of my bolt drivers that they smell so bad, na me de beg dem to off ac and whine down."

AbigailCy said:

"E no go pass phorthacourt bolt drivers."

opman said:

"I feel his pain, even with the way the lady dey emphasize d kind perfumes wey she dy use u go knw say problem dey true true."

prettyify20 said:

"That means the smell is unbearable."

Taxify driver cries out after eating passenger's cake

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Taxify passenger had cried out after consuming his passenger's cake.

A Twitter user with the handle @ThatSickDude took to the social media platform to disclose that he had forgotten his cake in the car and the driver refused to return it.

The driver sent a text message to @ThatSickDude and begged for forgiveness for eating the cake. He said he had 'been sleeping strangely' since he ate the cake.

Source: Legit.ng