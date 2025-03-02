A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the large number of guests that attended her brother's wedding

According to the lady, her brother had earlier asked her mother not to invite more than 30 guests to attend his wedding

However, it seems that the woman didn't take heed to his instruction as the video showed a crowd of over 30 people

A wedding ceremony became the talk of the town after the groom's mother seemingly disregarded his wishes regarding the guest list.

The groom had specifically requested that no more than 30 guests should be invited by his mother to the celebration.

Nigerian mum graces son's wedding with plenty guests Photo credit: @becky_gaius/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off guests at brother's wedding

However, as revealed by the groom's sister on TikTok under the handle @becky_gaius, the actual number of attendees far exceeded the intended limit.

A hilarious video shared by the sister showed a large number of guests who were at the wedding venue.

The number of people in attendance was a far cry from the groom's request for a simple wedding ceremony.

"POV: My brother asked my mother not to invite more than 30 people for his wedding," the video's caption read.

Lady shares experience at brother's wedding Photo credit: @becky_gaius/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shows off guests at brother's wedding

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@A D I S A reacted:

"I counted 29 people. How did you count 30?"

@baby faith said:

"My mom will do more than this. Only my matric that woman came with full bus of people i shock as i see crowd. I snap picture tire."

@thesimplytoyosi said:

"He did not specify na maybe she called just 30 people from each group she belonged to."

@Asa said:

"Mummy wey dey go occasion for people for many years, e reach her turn unah dey give her Number. Never."

@sharmarke 902 reacted:

"They never listen. I wanted 25 people from both sides in my father’s sitting room. Na outside we later do wedding, my husband’s people alone reach 50. I wanted white on blue jeans dinner settings."

@seadorf said:

"Am sure this is 1st or 2nd or 3rd batch some would have left some may just be coming wen doing this video."

@evrygirl_essentials reacted:

"I sacrificed doing a big wedding party because of my mom, because left to me alone i just one go court, do tradition then enter house."

@user5394646633886 added:

"Me that will not show up, no be me dem wan embarrass. If 30 can't be 30, they should wear the groom's cloth."

Watch the video here:

Lady and fiancee invite just few people to wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a groom-to-be and his fiancee only invited their best man, best maid and a photographer friend to their wedding.

The couple noted that they did not like traditional weddings and being the centre of attention; thus, their low-key wedding choice.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng