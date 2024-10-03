A mother has shared her joy on social media after reuniting with her son whom she left when he was two years old

The woman who was away for about eight years was so excited to finally see her son again when she returned

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to share in her joy and excitement

A Nigerian mother's emotional reunion with her son has captured the hearts of social media users.

The woman, who had been separated from her son for nearly a decade, shared a touching video of their reunion on TikTok.

Nigerian mum reunites with 10-year-old son Photo credit: @veragold7/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian mum visits son in school

Posted by @veragold7, the video showed the overwhelming joy and love that filled the air as mother and son were finally reunited at the boy's school.

The mother's excitement was visible as she embraced her now 10-year-old son, whom she had left when he was just two years old.

Sadly, the boy couldn't recognise her face at all and he kept on looking at her with a confused look.

"God will do it for you. My sister you will see them. Am so happy right now. I don finally see my son after 8 years I left him God thank you. October 10 is his birthday. He will be 10 years," the video's caption read.

Reactions as mum and son reunite

The video sparked an outpouring of support and congratulatory messages from TikTok users, who were deeply moved by the emotional reunion.

@sophy504 said:

"So I o go abroad go suffer, for my baby to go this kind school."

@f.k mama said:

"Madam u better carry ur son follow body go were u dy stay ooo, I am a single mum of Three kids I can't leave my kids for one day no matter what."

@Datway commented:

"Madam Abeg u with the lord of chosen, pls change school for ur son. Abeg."

@PrettyTena 12 stated:

"I’m sure the son is with the dad in the village so how do u guys expect the school to look. People should learn much love mama zara."

@Vikky reacted:

"I just feel for the small boy. Mummy Zara just need carry him ooo because if na me I must follow my mummy oo."

@Mimi added:

"The school,the school. what happened to the School pls? as long ,the little boy can read nd write in the school, it's ok.most of you guys that's complaining of the school, what happened to the school."

Watch the video below:

Mum sees son again after 10 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video showed a mother's emotional reaction as she reunited with her son after 10 years of separation.

The excited woman rolled on the floor immediately after she sighted her son walking down to meet her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng