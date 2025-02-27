A Nigerian landlord has given strong rules and regulations, which his tenants must follow if they want to live in his house

The landlord, Oladele Arermu, printed the 12 rules and regulations on a paper and made it available to his tenants

One of the rules set by the landlord is that no one in the compound is allowed to put on a generator by midnight

A set of rules issued by a Nigerian landlord is trending online and generating many reactions from netizens.

One of the tenants who lives in the man's house took to TikTok to share a photo of the tenancy rules and regulations.

The lady said her landlord should take it easy with the tenant. photo credit: TikTok/@ajoke_pairs.

The photo of the tenancy rules was posted by Ajoke who asked the landlord to take it easy on the tenants.

Ajoke captions the photo:

"Easy on us biko."

A look at the printed material posted by Ajoke shows that there are 12 rules and regulations which the tenants must obey.

One of the most prominent rules is that no tenant is allowed to put on their generator by midnight.

Also, the landlord warned the tenants in rule number nine that nothing in the house must be stolen.

The landlord said his tenants must follow 12 rules. Photo credit: TikTok/@ajoke_pairs.

He said the tenants must clean the environment, avoid fighting in the house, pay their rents two months on time, restore any damage item, avoid putting on their generator in the midnight, wash the toilet after 2 days of using it, switch off the gas after use, not leave their food while cocking, not steal anything in the house.

Also, he said tenants must not bring any other person into the house without the consent of the landlord, avoid playing loud music so as not to disturb others and avoid damaging any property in the house.

Sees some social media reactions below:

@Akidi Emmanuel said:

"I will leave because of Number 10 and 13."

@1st__disciple said:

"That number 5 na for landlord and his family."

@Atoke said:

"So nobody is going to talk about that number 4? Wetin be damages money way they first collect?"

@whitney_179 said:

"Everything he stated here he is right .. because some tenant Omo."

@Biggi_Fx said:

"I swear I go rent the house then do all these things."

@__ JUST TIWA said:

"So landlord go dey enter my house to monitor how I use toilet. House way I pay for."

@pamilerin_ said:

"So you go need to tel landlord before you invite someone to the house."

@1328828728282 said:

"Some go say the landlord own too much but una no go understand on till una build una own. Some tenants go spoil ur house for you and at the end you won’t be able to do anything."

Landlord writes letter to tenants

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a man who owns a house in Lagos state has increased the house rent from N750,000 to N1.4 million.

One of the tenants who live in the house shared a photo of a letter the landlord sent to her through his lawyer.

The lady was told to vacate the one-bedroom flat located in Ajah if she was unable to pay the new rent.

Source: Legit.ng