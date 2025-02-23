A Nigerian man said he found it hard when he wanted to get a Nigerian woman who would agree to love him

The man who is living in Europe said he is a single father with two children but he has not got a Nigerian woman to date

He said the mother of his children and the kids are in Nigeria while he lives in Europe where he is hustling

A Nigerian man said he tried getting a Nigerian woman who would love him but it was impossible.

The man who lives in Europe said many Nigerian women who he approached for a relationship rejected him.

He said he has two children and that his children and their mother are in Nigeria while he lives in Europe.

Single father laments inability to get a Nigerian lover

According to the man, he suspects that the reason Nigerian women were rejecting him was because he is a single father.

He said he is not married to the mother of his children and he was looking for another woman to date in Europe.

He spoke in a video posted on TikTok by roving storyteller, ITDback.

The man said each time he finds a woman, he tells them that he is a single father, and the relationship tends to end as the women reject him.

Due to his inability to get a Nigerian woman to date him, the man said he settled for a lady from Ivory Coast.

He said the Ivorian lady was now pregnant for him and she was about to give birth.

When asked the best place for a man to settle and get married, the man said it was in Europe.

He said if one gets married in Nigeria and brings the woman to Europe, there is always a problem.

He said women in Europe tend to give men more peace of mind than their Nigerian counterparts.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares why Nigerian women reject him

@lovelyme716 said:

"Them Dey give women upkeep money for Europe?"

@user1046152459804 said:

"Thank God ooo we don dey see single father I b think say na only single mother dey ooo."

