A lady who lives in Europe said her fellow Nigerian women who live there are ready to get married

However, she said the problem was that there were no men to marry them, indicating that there might be a scarcity of men

According to her, Nigerian men who live there always find their way home to look for women to marry

A lady who lives in Europe is trending online over what she said concerning her fellow women who want to get married abroad.

The lady said many Nigerian women are willing to get married over there but lamented that men were not available.

In a video interview posted on TikTok by Italian Davido, the lady said Nigerian men in Europe were not available for marriage.

The lady noted that ladies were ready but when Nigerian men want to settle down, they come home to look for a suitable wife.

When asked why she thinks Nigerian men come from Europe to Nigeria to look for wives, the lady said the men do not trust women there.

She said Nigerian men are usually afraid of Nigerian ladies who live in Europe based on what they have experienced in their past relationships.

However, the lady said it is not all Nigerian women in Europe that are bad, noting that there are good ones among them.

She also said Nigerian men look for women who will not bill them much when it comes to making expenditures.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady laments scarcity of ment abroad

@Black-Civilization said:

"That's not true. It's not about settle down with men. settle down with toto when them don use hustle for years."

@BIG GRACE said:

"Make we marry una for Europe make una drive us comot for house."

@Sandraberry said:

"She don talk dere minds. She is correct."

@Heart Afolabi said:

"Make she introduce her friends to her family members."

@chuks cent said:

"They wan use 5 women judge 99 people, if you remove 5% from 100%. How many percent's are remaining ode, after doing ashawo from Libya to Italy,you want a responsible man to put you for house."

@Efe Moses said:

"My sister may god bless you, you done speak my mind, some of this men are very stingy, because they know 20£ is a big money back home."

@bigwizzy926 said:

"No be this girl first tell you say na only street boy she day date why she day look for responsible man now when want keep her for house now."

@KryptoKnigth said:

"Make the men and women come marry for naija nau... nobody stop them."

