Some market women recreated a performance from Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

The woman mimicked the singer’s performance of his hit song, ‘Not Like Us’, in a video that went viral

Many people who came across the viral video shared their thoughts on the market women’s moves

A group of market women went viral after they mimicked a performance from global superstar Kendrick Lamar.

The women mimed the performance of Kendrick Lamar’s hit song, ‘Not Like Us’ at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The women did a remake of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance, Photo: TikTok/@oddicialstarter_, YouTube/NFL

In a video by @officialstarter_ on TikTok, the five women positioned how Kendrick Lamar and his dancers did during the performance, which took place on February 9, 2025.

Market women recreates Kendrick Lamar’s performance

The woman at the front acted like the lead singer, Kendrick Lamar, while the four women behind her acted as the dancers.

The woman in front mimed the singer’s lines, and the women at the back did what Kendrick Lamar’s dancers did at the Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Their recreation went viral, with over 3.6 million views as of the time of this report.

The video was captioned:

“We have to perform Kendrick’s “ Not Like Us “ real quick before our main performance.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as market women recreate Kendrick Lamar’s performance

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the women’s recreation of Kendrick Lamar’s performance.

@ewuraaa said:

"Kendrick lamar reposted this is the best recreation yet."

@Kassim Cashizz said:

"Kendrick Lamar. Kendrick Mamar."

@Medino Kamara said:

"What Mummy is saying on the MIC is the different from Kendrick’s."

@Betty said:

"This moment totally caught me off guard! So unexpected."

@JOSH said:

"I don’t know why people don’t believe this, he was actually in Ghana 🇬🇭 . There are numerous videos . It was 2022, he even got a citizenship card."

@ACCESS817 said:

"You sure say nah waiting Kendrick talk nah in this my mummy dey talk,,,infact you're really trying bro."

@roddyricchkid said:

"Am I the only one who’s search bar is saying “Kendrick Lamar in Ghana “

@Nadine said:

"Best remake everrr. I just love these mothers.. and the leader never fails.. whatever she’s rapping there only God knows."

@poundz said:

"i suppose like this video 10x cuz i never smile for 10yrs now but the video make me smile."

In a related story, a graduate did the viral challenge with Davido’s “Dodo” song after he bagged a Bachelor’s degree from the university.

Elderly man performs breakdance at wedding reception

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video which showed an elderly performing a breakdance at a wedding reception has gone viral online.

The lady who shared the video explained that the man performed at her friend's wedding reception.

Many who came across the video hailed the man for his dance moves and shared their observations.

