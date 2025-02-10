A Nigerian man has expressed his shock on social media after seeing a student on the road very early in the morning

While sharing a video of the student walking on the road, the man wondered why a student would leave home at 5:22am

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man has shared a video of a student making his way to school at an unusually early hour.

The man got shocked as he questioned the student's decision to leave home so early for school.

Student treks to school at 5:22am Photo credit: @nurukash6/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Student trends for going to school early

The video, which was posted by @nurukash6 on TikTok, showed the student walking along the road, dressed in his school uniform.

In the man's caption, he expressed his shock, as he struggled to comprehend why anyone would need to leave for school at such an early hour.

"Who da hell goes to school around 5:22am?" he asked.

Reactions trail video of student going to school

The post quickly gained traction, with many TikTok users flocking to the comments section to offer their thoughts.

Some speculated about the student's motivations, while others shared their experiences of early morning movement to school.

@Favour lisemeke said:

"He’s probably trekking to sch and he’s sch might be far so you won’t blame him."

@Ivyinyang said:

"Hey young boy, I pray you Excel in your academics. May God come through for you at any point you need him. The blood of Jesus cover and protect you in all ramifications your life. Amen."

@Edutex poundz stated:

"If you are seeing this on Monday, abeg greet me before you go."

@Efe said:

"Me and babe de set pass come school early that yr. Make we fit do our thing."

@ĞØĎ LAŞT BORN wrote:

"This one na mass server him wan attend morning mass first before going to school only catholic member can relate."

@Gumihu said:

"You people don’t understand. I have experienced this thing. He is going to wait for school bus maybe the bus use to pass very early. I was there before."

Caring boy helps classmate carry bag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy melted hearts after he assisted his classmate in carrying her bag on first day of school.

Immediately he saw her approaching, he moved towards her and embraced her before assisting her in carrying her bag.

