A talented Nigerian youth fuelless generator invention has received a huge boost as Tony Elumelu, chairman of United Bank for Africa, gave him a $5,000 (N7.5 million) grant

In a past chat with Legit.ng, the young man said it took him 15 failed attempts and 13 years to build the generator

In a recent exclusive interview with Legit.ng, he shared what he would do with the grant as he targets low-income earners

Oyekunle Michael, a computer science graduate from Interlink Polytechnic, has received a non-refundable $5,000 (N7.5 million) seed grant from businessman Tony Elumelu three years after he invented a fuel-free generator.

The young man, whose parents are separated, told Legit.ng exclusively that he got the grant after being selected by the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

Graduate Oyekunle Michael got a $5,000 grant from businessman Tony Elumelu. Photo Credit: Tony Elumelu, Vanguard

Source: Facebook

$5,000 grant winner shares how he feels

The Oyo state indigene said he felt honoured and blessed to be selected for the grant, noting that he had first applied for it in 2021. In his words:

"I feel great and honoured especially coming from Mr Tony O. Elumelu, under TEF. TOE is one of Africa's leading investors and philanthropists, the real joy is when your business and innovation, is been recognised and interest is shown by someone like Mr Tony O. Elumelu. He is highly respected and recognised all over the world. In short, I feel honoured and blessed."

According to Oyekunle, it came as a surprise to him that he was elected as his aim was to partake in the intensive business management training after he was rejected in 2021. He expressed gratitude to Elumelu and the CEO of the businessman's foundation for the opportunity.

"Honestly, I never thought I would be selected, my major aim and target is to undergo intensive Business Management Training because my first attempt was in the year I think 2021, was not selected then.

"Now I have great working innovation and a mini factory and needed more Business Management Training to aid me in becoming a great and better Entrepreneur, on my journey, but boom, in the end, I was shortlisted to receive a non-refundable seed grant of $5000 to scale up my business.

"Honestly it's a great boost for me and my unique innovation. Many thanks to Mr Tony Elumelu and TEF CEO Somachi Chris-Asoluka for this great opportunity."

How did $5,000 grant winner stand out?

When quizzed about how he stood out from the large number of applicants, Oyekunle, who used to ride okada for a living, said he has no idea.

"I don't know how the judges score in the energy and power creation category though, but I guess probably our innovative fuel-free generator is unique and first of its kind, different from the existing traditional alternative power supplies."

What he would do with his $5,000

Legit.ng asked Oyekunle what he intends to do with the seed grant he won and the innovator expressed the desire of himself and his team to be revolutionary game changers.

He added that he would work towards making it accessible to low-income earners and down to every individual, home and office regardless of income level.

"We're committed to making our revolutionary game changer fuel-free generator technology accessible to low-income earners.

"We're exploring various strategies, focused on energy access. Our goal is to ensure that every individual, home, office, regardless of income level, has access to our reliable, efficient, and sustainable energy solutions."

He noted that his invention is eco-friendly and does not emit carbon monoxide

Fuelless generator inventor rejects relocation offers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian youth who invented a fuelless generator revealed he rejected up to seven offers to relocate.

Since his invention went viral in 2023, the young man said he had been threatened and even offered a sum of money to put his invention away.

He noted that threats kept coming from various people, but he was not deterred because he had an excellent legacy to build. He shared why he rejected the relocation offers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng