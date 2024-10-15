A Nigerian graduate who went viral in 2023 for building a noiseless and fuel-less generator has opened up about his challenges

He revealed that he faced threats from private numbers, as people asked him to dump his invention

The young man further revealed that he would continue with his inventions as he had no plans to relocate

Oyekunle Michael, a Nigerian graduate from Interlink Polytechnic, has cried out over the threats he has received following his invention.

The young man invented a fuel-less and noiseless generator.

In an interview with Vanguard, Oyekunle stated that since his invention went viral in 2023, he had been faced with challenges and threats to his life.

Life-threatening messages and calls

He stated that he was once asked to put away his invention for a particular sum.

Oyekunle noted that threats kept coming from various people, but he was not deterred because he had an excellent legacy to build.

He said:

“Individuals kept the threats coming in form of texts and private lines. Though it stopped for a while, that could not stop me.”

Turned down relocation opportunities

The young inventor stated that he had received many offers to relocate, but he refused.

According to him, he would remain in Nigeria because he holds the interest of the masses to heart.

He said:

“Last year, I had over seven offers to travel abroad, but I said no. I’m gonna stay no matter what it takes. No matter the threats or challenges, I’m going to scale through. The interest of the masses is what matters most. Not just for me but for the legacy.”

Reaction trail’s man’s interview

@PromiseHenry-ul7rm said:

"Why the light not steady rather shaking... well done though."

@ClintochX said:

"Protect this Guy at all cost!"

@oluwafemidada8137 said:

"Impressive.. well done."

Young Nigerians build eco-friendly inventions

Legit.ng previously reported that Oyekunle said his invention took him 13 years to build and shared why it took that long.

The Oyo state indigene, who has some other inventions to his credit, said he made over 15 failed attempts before he finally got it right in 2022.

It was also reported that a Nigerian boy had made a power plant that runs on crude oil.

To the amazement of many Nigerians, the young man was seen in an old video displaying how his power plant works.

