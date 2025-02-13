A radio station at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka has given an update about the ongoing issue between a student and a lecturer

The station, Unizik 94.1FM said the investigative panel set up to look into the matter has since swung into action

The station reports that the panel was set up by the management of UNIZIK and that it started sitting on Wednesday, February 12

The investigative panel was set up to unravel the circumstances that led to a student allegedly slapping a lecturer on campus.

The altercation happened between Dr. Michael Chukwudi Okoye, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre Arts and Film Studies and Goddy Mbakwe Precious a 3rd-year student in the Department of History and International Studies.

According to the radio station, the panel started sitting on Wednesday, February 12.

"The investigative panel set up by the management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University to look into the matter involving Dr Chukwudi Okoye and Precious Mbakwe has swung into action. The committee which began sitting on Wednesday, 12th February, 2025 at the conference hall of the Students Affairs Unit of the university had invited the principal actors in the matter and some witnesses."

The station also reports that the UNIZIK management is taking the matter very seriously.

"The recent trending video had shown the said student attacking the lecturer. The incident, which has gained considerable attention on social media, is being taken very seriously by the University authorities. The university management urged all concerned and members of the public to exercise restraint as it earnestly pursue the truth. According to the management, the university is committed to upholding discipline and decorum, and will ensure that appropriate actions are taken based on the outcome of the investigation."

Reactions as panel starts work in UNIZIK

Comr Francis Nlang said:

"I am a proud alumnus of the institution and currently a postgraduate student. Truly, the student should have been suspended before the investigation began. This decisive action would have demonstrated seriousness and sent a clear warning to others with similar behavior. Unizik has always been known for its discipline."

Vincent Ezeugonna said:

"Posterity will not forgive the law makers and law breakers on this matter. Remember Internet never forgets. If this case is vegetably handles expect more lecturer suffer public humiliation in the varsity and it will spread like a wild fire."

Ex-student of assaulted lecturer speaks

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a man who passed under Dr Michal Chukwudi Okoye as a student has defended him in the ongoing UNIZIK saga.

The man, Ugochukwu Duoh said Dr Okoye was more than a teacher but was also a father and a mentor to him and others.

Ugochukwu condemned the behaviour of the female student who allegedly assaulted Dr Okoye by slapping and bitting him.

