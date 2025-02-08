A young Nigerian man, Angel James, who is determined to make millions of naira from okpa business with N5k capital made a video

The man gave a business report of how he and his team broke their daily sales record by completing many orders

Young Nigerians thronged his comment section to wish him well in the business as they keenly followed his journey

A young Nigerian man, Angel James, who went into selling okpa after he lost millions of naira in crypto trading is on a mission to make his okpa venture a big success.

Earlier, the man said he wanted to grow N5,000 to N5m selling okpa in a year. He stated that many people laughed at him when he made the statement.

Angle and his team hawked okpa and delivered to customers. Photo source: @big.angel111

Source: TikTok

Okpa business in Nigeria

Okpa is a kind of food popular in Eastern Nigeria and it is produced from beans. It looks like the Yoruba moi moi.

Days after he started the mission to get N5m from the okpa business, Angel shared a video to show people he and his team broke their day sales record.

He (@big.angel111) informed his followers how many people ordered from him in Abuja. According to Angel, a person who watched his video made some orders of okpa instantly.

Buying and selling okp

The businessman showed the moment he had made a delivery to a celebrity's house who bought N20,000 okpa.

In his comment section, the okpa seller said that each piece sells for N500.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@naomestephanes encouraged him:

"By next year we are opening a company bro for okpa production in large quantities otherwise you guys are doing well forget those ones laughing billionaires are risk takers."

tgirl said:

"I live in the US, I constantly order bambara beans from Amazon to cook okpa."

Keri Adoms advised him:

"Please start supplying in bulk to other sellers and the if possible start selling opka ingredients so you can make more profit."

Prescily Reuben said:

"Mark my words, you will achieve this in less than 12 months. God sponsors hard work."

classicemporium said:

"Nna u will hit the 5m by God's grace in six months. put God on front daily, and all na jara. use this period that rain has not really begin well, keep pushing, God will see u through. Don't mind them."

Cape Town Girl Goes Global said:

"I feel you’ll double your goal by the end of the year, are you supplying to restaurants and cafes around town, maybe small lodges, guest houses and student campus kitchens."

Uniqueness said:

"Determination is the key no matter what u sell if u are determine u will definitely make it."

JOHASS FS said:

"I've been smiling all through the video, and all I can say is God will exceed your expectations in Jesus name."

Palmoil seller made N5m profit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who sold palm oil narrated her experience with the business that she started two months ago.

The lady said she never thought she would be that successful when she kickstarted it in November 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng