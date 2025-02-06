A lady said she is now scared of flying after two aircraft collided with each other by their tails at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, DC

The lady was wondering what was going on in the US in recent days as there have been two reported aviation incidents in weeks

She joked that she was going to be driving to her journeys and avoid air travel, but no injuries were reported in the latest collision

A lady on TikTok has reacted after hearing that two aircraft touched slightly in a near-mishap at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, DC.

No injuries were reported in the incident which comes days after two other aircraft collided and crashed into the Potomac River in DC, killing 67.

The lady said she was scared of flying after DC aircraft collisions. Photo credit: TikTok/FG Trade. and Mariya Melnyk.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @theskyisfalling_222, said she was scared of flying and joked she was going to make her journies by road.

The lady wondered why there have been two reported air incidents in the US in recent days.

She said:

"Did you guys see what happened in Seatle today? A Japan Airlines plane collided with a Delta plane at Seatle Airport. Now, this happened around 10:17 this morning. Apparently, the Japan Airlines was taxying across the tamac when it sliced into the tail of the packed Delta Airlines. Now, mind you, no one was hurt but there were people sitting on the Delta plane when this happened and I'm sure they were shaken up beyond words. We can't get these planes together in the skies and now we can't get them together when they are parked? What is going on? At this point, don't ask me to go nowhere, I'm not going nowhere. All flights are cancelled, I'm not going. If I can't drive there, I'm taking a train."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to news of collided airplane tails

@JJ said:

"Road trips from here on out at this point."

@Alex Hernandez said:

"Another plane incident I have questions."

@linda Skinner said:

"Really in Jesus name amen."

@Dnansn9739 said:

"At this point we need to go back to ships. Bring them ocean liners back."

@Andrew K said:

"Let me know when you’re taking a plane I will be on the same flight."

@Niikk said:

"This is getting out of hand and RIDICULOUS. Come on now!!"

@Pureblaque100 said:

"The most stressful job and su.icidal job at in the world is a person who’s an air traffic control man or woman and Donald Trump is cutting jobs and regulations."

@Grandma.Sha.Sha said:

"My son was on the Delta plane. They got a big jolt."

Aircraft makes emergency landing

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos on Friday, January 24.

According to FAAN, four passengers and two crew members sustained serious injuries, while the others had minor injuries.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 with 245 passengers and 11 crew members, departed Lagos en route to Washington Dulles International Airport but made an air return and landed safely.

