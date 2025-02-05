Tech billionaire, Bill Gates now has a girlfriend and he spoke about her while appearing on a television program

Bill Gates identified his girlfriend as Paula Hurd who he started dating after divorcing his wife Melinda French Gates

The billionaire who owns Microsoft said he was lucky to have Paula in his life noting that they were having fun

American billionaire, Bill Gates has unveiled the new woman in his life after Melinda French Gates.

The tech billionaire said he is having fun with his girlfriend identified as Paula Hurd.

Bill Gates was married to Melinda French Gates but they got divorced in 2021.

In a video posted on TikTok by Today Show, Gates said he was happy to have Paula in his life.

His words:

"That's right. I'm lucky to have a serious girlfriend named Paula. So we are having fun, going to the Olympics, and lots of great things."

Reports have it that they started dating in 2023, two years after Gates and Melida got separated.

Paula is the widow of the late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd, who died in 2019.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Bill Gates unveils his girlfriend

@Mary said:

"Bill Gates with a new girlfriend and grandkids on the way? That's some serious multitasking!"

@TheBrownTikToker said:

"She looks like his ex."

@Stall Bro said:

"I genuinely don't understand bill gates hate. He helps a lot of people in so many ways. Yes he's goofy, but in a friendly way."

@Sirius said:

"Girlfriend and grandkids 2 words that don't go into a Old men vocabulary."

@Jax | Miami Real Estate Agent said:

"Being able to make bill gates seem like a good guy is a remarkable skill Thats PR."

@Coats and Clothes said:

"Baaeaaaawaaaa He found his ex wife’s only twin in the world."

@Letmesaythis said:

"Take his money away and see if Paula sticks around."

@user3314343883126 said:

"Wish him all the best. Amazing man."

@misslollyjolly said:

"Didn't he recently say that he regrets his divorce?"

