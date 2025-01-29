A lady who says she is living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) reacted after Donald Trump's government halted the distribution of free drugs

The lady who said she is 21 years old noted that gains made in fighting the disease could be lost if poor countries cannot have access to cheap ARVs

In a series of videos on her TikTok handle, the lady showed people her routine as a HIV positive patient who maintains a happy disposition to live

A lady who says she is HIV positive issued a reaction to the news that Donald Trump halted funding for free medication for those living with the ailment in poor countries.

The beautiful lady who said she is currently 21 said gains made in the fight against HIV could be rolled back if there was no funding.

Ibanomonde describes herself as an HIV activist who lives with the virus and she shares videos showing a happy disposition to life.

The lady's reaction came after the US State Department stopped the disbursement of funds from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), meant for HIV treatment in poor countries.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said there is a need to face the challenges posed by the announcement from the US government.

Ibanomonde said:

"We must also face the current challenges that threaten the very progress that we have made. Global collaboration and community efforts saved my life. It is because of ART international support and global health programs that I'm here. But right now, we are at risk of losing all of that progress. USAID withdrawal from the WHO and funding cuts for PEPFAR are threatening the lives of millions of people just like me living with HIV just like me especially in countries just like ours. South Africa is heavily burdened by HIV/AIDS. South Africa has a large population of people living with HIV and PEPFAR has been a lifeline. So if these cuts go through, millions of lives could lose access to treatment."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady living with HIV speaks out

@Yusuf HOD said:

"I was asked to terminate my contract that was funded by pepfar as a result of the withdrawal of the USAID today."

@tired nigerian said:

"African leaders are not concerned about Africans."

@M.Seepa said:

"So we all agree USA is carrying the whole world on its shoulders? Even its haters?"

Why can’t the SA government just budget for this critical medication. There is no need for donations. Maybe the NGO jobs will dry up.

Trump's executive orders that may affect Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also previously reported that President Trump issued over 200 executive orders on his first day in office.

Trump's executive orders cut across immigration, climate, pardons, and foreign policy, with many expected to be contested.

However, some of these executive orders signed by the US President would have an impact on Nigeria and other African countries.

