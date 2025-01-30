Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo and her former manager, Eezee Tee are still making headlines over their heated fight

Amid their altercation, an old video surfaced online of the two musicians playing happily together like children

The resurfaced video raised a series of mixed feelings among netizens as some wondered if there was more to their relationship

Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo-Blessed and her former manager, Ezekiel ThankGod Onyedikachukwu aka Eezee Tee’s playful throwback video is making the rounds on social media.

Amid the heated fight between the two former colleagues that have taken over the social media space, netizens dug up a throwback video from when things were still rosy between them.

In the video which was posted on TikTok by @Premium9jaTV, Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee were seen playing together like young kids.

The clip showed the gospel singer and her former manager playing the popular ‘tinko’ game with big smiles on their faces. See the resurfaced video below:

Recall that Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee’s heated fight has remained a trending topic online for the past few weeks with both parties making messy claims and counterclaims against each other.

Reactions to Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee’s old video

The throwback video of Mercy Chinwo and Eezee Tee playing happily together raised a series of interesting comments from Nigerians. Some of them also wondered if there was more to their relationship in the past. Read their comments:

Tc4sure commented:

“Mercy is such a sweet soul.😂😂😂. Why would anyone want to hurt her?”

Marsh_melow_ said:

“Abi na because she marry pastor blessed the man come dey vex?”

Xgliee said:

“The Love of money is the root.”

Bigujuposh commented:

“This is the devil pls the should settle. So peace can reign.”

According_to_lucci said:

“When God builds a church, the devil builds a chapel beside it.”

Ifeoma_nwalozie said:

“There's nothing like because she got married, na money be the issue,one person is greedy.”

Lovealwaysify said:

“Devil dey on his own .. una dey call am. Human beings simply cannot get along and its unfortunate.”

Rugged4jesus commented:

“Whatever it was has ended and she's happily married now. So he or every other person should move on abeg.”

Chidipower said:

“The fight with this two is not because of money... it passed money... ezee tee loves this chinwo lady... let's leave them alone.”

Wealth's Channel wrote:

“hmmm. hope it's not what I am thinking oo...🤔 maybe Eezee don already love mercy but mercy no gree and later got married to another guy 🤔 just maybe oo🤨.”

Anastasia said:

“Eezee was so much in love with mercy …. His only anger is dat mercy got married to someone else.”

ehi@123 commented:

“where una go dig this video from eh my country people 😅.”

Omalicha said:

“Chai! the guy is not happy losing her to another man.”

cotton candy wrote:

“what mercy really did to hurt him was she didn't marry him. All the hate is stemming from that fact.”

Peacenkechi726 commented:

“Why he no marriage her? ☺️”

Celebrity prophetess of wealth wrote:

“This guy be love mercy..na jealousy wan kpai am.”

Chióri said:

“Now the truth is coming out..., courts go dey judge another matter, thinking that's the actual case.”

Ooge commented:

“Now the story is getting Clearer 🤔.”

Testimony Jaga joins Mercy Chinwo to drag Eezee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Salau Olayiwola, aka Testimony Jaga, shared his take on the ongoing drama between Mercy Chinwo-Blessed and her former record label boss EeZee T.

According to Jaga, EeZee T needs to repent from his ways, if not, he will suffer. He recalled how some pastors advised him to let go of his case with the Excess Love hitmaker and he refused.

Jaga added that when EeZee was arrested in Ilorin, Kwara state, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered that the money that the record label boss declared was less than what belonged to Mercy. It took the intervention of external auditors to allegedly get the actual amount.

